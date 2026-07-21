Mercedes F1 blow after Red Bull 'sign Kimi Antonelli scout'

This could be a major loss for Toto Wolff and an impressive signing for Red Bull

The Mercedes F1 driver scout credited with spotting the potential in a young Kimi Antonelli is reportedly finalising the details over a switch to Red Bull.

Gwen Lagrue has worked with the Silver Arrows for 10 years but is said to be on his way out the door just as Antonelli is proving himself as a championship contender.

The teenage sensation raised some eyebrows when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff announced him as the replacement for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in 2024, on the same weekend the young star crashed in front of an Italian crowd during an FP1 stint at Monza.

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But nearly two years on and the now 19-year-old is leading the drivers' championship by 55 points, with his closest rival the man he replaced, 41-year-old Hamilton.

And though things may be looking up for Wolff and his young star Antonelli, it looks as though the Brackley-based squad are about to lose out significantly as Lagrue appears set to take up a new role leading Red Bull's driver development programme.

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Who is Mercedes F1 scout Gwen Lagrue?

Lagrue is the head of the Mercedes young driver programme, meaning he is responsible for scouting out some of the best future talent up and down the junior categories.

Over the years, Lagrue has been lucky enough to spend his weekends watching future champions like Max Verstapppen carve out their name in junior karting categories, although the Silver Arrows famously missed out on securing the young Dutchman's signature before Helmut Marko did.

In his role with Mercedes, Lagrue has signed and assisted many stars of the current grid on their journey to F1, including Esteban Ocon, George Russell, and even briefly Alex Albon.

The British-Thai driver joined the Frenchman's list of proteges when he was brutally dropped from Red Bull's driver development programme in 2016, which until last December, was run by Marko.

However, in light of the Austrian's retirement, BBC Sport have reported Lagrue will be leaving Mercedes to replace Marko at Red Bull.

Both Lagrue and Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies declined to comment when approached by the above outlet, as did Mercedes initially, but Wolff has since provided a comment following the publication of the story.

Addressing Lagrue's position, Wolff said: "We're in discussions with Gwen about the future, but nothing's been agreed or decided yet.

"Gwen has built up a fantastic team, we're about seven, eight or nine people that are running the junior programme going forward, with a handful of juniors. With Bradley (Lord) stepping up as a deputy principal, these things need to be carved out now. We want to do it together with Gwen."

Red Bull and Mercedes are now in the negotiation process of Lagrue's contract, making it unclear when he would be able to begin work with the energy drink giants and their young drivers.

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