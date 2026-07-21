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Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025

Sky F1 pundit urges Red Bull to contact FIA over Toto Wolff comments

Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

Sky F1 pundit urges Red Bull to contact FIA over Toto Wolff comments

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has caused quite a stir

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist
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One Sky F1 pundit has suggested that Red Bull should contact the FIA over Toto Wolff's comments about the Mercedes engine at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli claimed victory at Spa as the Italian teenager helped Mercedes to their eighth win in 10 races so far this season.

It has been a truly dominant year for the Silver Arrows in 2026 - which raised some eyebrows when the FIA's ADUO (additional development upgrade opportunities) process ranked Mercedes as having only the second best engine.

Red Bull are yet to win a race so far under the new regulations, yet the new Red Bull Powertrains Ford project was ranked top of the order, meaning the energy drink giants do not get the opportunity to bring any upgrades to their PU this season.

Yet speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Wolff revealed that he believes Mercedes do indeed have the best engine.

"We have the most powerful power unit, a strong car that is capable of winning," he said.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty

Red Bull should contact FIA over Mercedes engine comments

And this comment should warrant a phone call to the FIA from Red Bull according to Sky's Karun Chandhok.

“If I was Red Bull, my ears would just go, ping, and be straight on the phone to the FIA,” said Chandhok.

“One of two things has happened. Either Red Bull genuinely have the best engine, in which case well done for a new start-up, A*, or they’ve lost a political battle, because Mercedes have been given that upgrade.

“Whichever way, they feel like they’ve come out of it as the losers here.”

It is important to note that the judgement to rank Red Bull top came after the test only looked at internal combustion engine power, not the power unit in is entirety.

Regardless of Mercedes' engine power, their reliability issues are causing them massive headaches of their own.

This has hit George Russell especially hard, after he crashed out of the Belgian Grand Prix on the first lap after making contact with Lewis Hamilton. The Brit made peace that the contact was nothing more than a racing incident - even if the stewards disagreed with him - but Russell was adamant that it was his faulty PU that put him in that position in the first place.

Russell bemoans Mercedes engine in Spa

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Russell said the collision with Hamilton was a racing incident - but insisted that he should never have been in the situation in the first place.

"I just got totally swallowed up down the straight," he said.

"I lost three positions down the straight down into Turn Five and then the incident was a racing incident.

"Maybe I could have gone a bit wider, maybe he [Hamilton] could have braked a bit more. The incident shouldn't have happened if I had the speed down the straight."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff reacts after Lewis Hamilton crash ruins George Russell's race

READ MORE: Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian GP

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