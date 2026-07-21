F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton deals Spa blame as Max Verstappen left speechless
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton deals Spa blame as Max Verstappen left speechless
All the latest F1 news from around the worldMake us your Google favorite
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his version of events that led to him hitting a Ferrari mechanic with his SF-26 at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Hamilton's car made contact with one of his Ferrari mechanics in the pit lane, but thankfully the mechanic was unhurt by the incident.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen left speechless over FIA decision on Red Bull
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been left with no words as to how Red Bull were told by the FIA that they have the best engine on the grid.
Verstappen managed to claim a podium at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, with Red Bull performing better throughout the weekend than they have done at recent tracks.
➡️ READ MORE
Toto Wolff shuts down George Russell questions at Belgian Grand Prix
During the post-race press conference after the Belgian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff was visibly frustrated by the one-sided barrage of questions from the media about George Russell.
Although Kimi Antonelli had secured the win at Spa-Francorchamps, all eyes in the Mercedes motorhome were initially focused on his team-mate George Russell until Wolff decided to step in.
➡️ READ MORE
Martin Brundle savages new F1 rules: 'I've got a tear in my eye'
F1 legend Martin Brundle has said that the new regulations have made him a little bit emotional at the last two race weekends, because of what they have taken away from some iconic corners.
F1 is at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the 10th round of the 2026 season, an iconic track which first made its debut on the F1 calendar back in 1950.
➡️ READ MORE
Charles Leclerc yellow flag fury sparks call for FIA change
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has revealed how an unfortunately placed yellow flag played havoc with his track running, prompting calls for the FIA to make a change.
At this year's Belgian Grand Prix, Leclerc could only go fifth-fastest in qualifying, although he did manage to get ahead of team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lewis Hamilton is losing Ferrari control and it could prove terminal to his F1 career
- Yesterday 19:57
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Aston Martin F1 chief releases statement after chastening Belgian Grand Prix
George Russell down but not out as Mercedes star issues F1 war cry
Sky F1 pundit urges Red Bull to contact FIA over Toto Wolff comments
Untelevised F1 team radio shows George Russell's X-RATED fury at Mercedes
Latest News
Aston Martin F1 chief releases statement after chastening Belgian Grand Prix
- 29 minutes ago
F2 team disqualified and handed points deduction over bizarre rule breach
- 1 hour ago
George Russell down but not out as Mercedes star issues F1 war cry
- 2 hours ago
Sky F1 pundit urges Red Bull to contact FIA over Toto Wolff comments
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton deals Spa blame as Max Verstappen left speechless
- 3 hours ago
Untelevised F1 team radio shows George Russell's X-RATED fury at Mercedes
- Yesterday 22:42
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july