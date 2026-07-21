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Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton deals Spa blame as Max Verstappen left speechless

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton deals Spa blame as Max Verstappen left speechless

All the latest F1 news from around the world

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his version of events that led to him hitting a Ferrari mechanic with his SF-26 at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton's car made contact with one of his Ferrari mechanics in the pit lane, but thankfully the mechanic was unhurt by the incident.

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Max Verstappen left speechless over FIA decision on Red Bull

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been left with no words as to how Red Bull were told by the FIA that they have the best engine on the grid.

Verstappen managed to claim a podium at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, with Red Bull performing better throughout the weekend than they have done at recent tracks.

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Toto Wolff shuts down George Russell questions at Belgian Grand Prix

During the post-race press conference after the Belgian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff was visibly frustrated by the one-sided barrage of questions from the media about George Russell.

Although Kimi Antonelli had secured the win at Spa-Francorchamps, all eyes in the Mercedes motorhome were initially focused on his team-mate George Russell until Wolff decided to step in.

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Martin Brundle savages new F1 rules: 'I've got a tear in my eye'

F1 legend Martin Brundle has said that the new regulations have made him a little bit emotional at the last two race weekends, because of what they have taken away from some iconic corners.

F1 is at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the 10th round of the 2026 season, an iconic track which first made its debut on the F1 calendar back in 1950.

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Charles Leclerc yellow flag fury sparks call for FIA change

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has revealed how an unfortunately placed yellow flag played havoc with his track running, prompting calls for the FIA to make a change.

At this year's Belgian Grand Prix, Leclerc could only go fifth-fastest in qualifying, although he did manage to get ahead of team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

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