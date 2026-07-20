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Verstappen in blue Red Bull tee and orange cap holding FIA and F1 mic looking smug

F1 boss confirms Red Bull contingency plan to replace Max Verstappen

Verstappen in blue Red Bull tee and orange cap holding FIA and F1 mic looking smug — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 boss confirms Red Bull contingency plan to replace Max Verstappen

An F1 team principal has addressed whether his drivers would be ready to take Verstappen's place

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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The Red Bull F1 family were unable to escape questions regarding Max Verstappen's future at this year's Belgian Grand Prix.

The main team run by Laurent Mekies are currently facing the very real possibility that their star driver could be on his way out given that they have failed to provide him with a car capable of finishing in the top two of the drivers' standings by the summer break.

After the Belgian GP, there is just one more race and therefore one more weekend to go until the annual summer shutdown, and with the Dutchman currently way down in P7, it is mathematically impossible for him to jump up to the top two in that time.

As a result, the 28-year-old faces the tricky decision over whether to activate his performance-based exit clause and leave Red Bull, to either take a year out to assess his options or head to a rival constructor (McLaren are this year's rumour mill favourite).

It's easy to say that none of those alternatives look likely now, especially McLaren considering Oscar Piastri confirmed in Spa that he will be racing in papaya next season.

So, should Verstappen decide to pull the rug from under Red Bull, is their junior team Racing Bulls ready to offer up either of their drivers as a replacement?

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty

Racing Bulls confirm objective to promote drivers to Red Bull seat

Verstappen's current team-mate Isack Hadjar came from Racing Bulls and is so far proving to handle the pressure relatively well, with his performance helped by the introduction of new regulations which somewhat levelled the playing field compared to those who previously secured the cursed second Red Bull seat.

Should Verstappen opt to leave however, Red Bull's options for similarly dominant drivers from within their own ranks are scarce given the driver pool consists of young, rookie drivers.

In Friday's FIA press conference at Spa-Francorchamps, Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane was asked about the eventuality of Verstappen exiting the team, with Craig Slater questioning whether he expects his driver lineup to stay the same for 2027 or if a promotion could be on the cards.

Liam Lawson famously already had a chance (albeit a very brief one) at the main squad, leaving many wondering whether the energy drink giants would ever risk offering him a seat there again in future.

Permane confirmed Racing Bulls' remit is still to provide drivers capable of racing for the main squad, although he shied away from directly answering the question about Verstappen.

"Well, I think that’s the goal of both our guys, for sure, and the goal of mine and our team is to develop drivers for that team," said the team principal.

"I think going into specifics is far more a question for Laurent [Mekies, Red Bull team principal], but I think we need to put them both in a position where they’re ready to do that.

"If and when Laurent needs another driver, he’s got one or two to choose from."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff reacts after Lewis Hamilton crash ruins George Russell's race

READ MORE: Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian GP

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