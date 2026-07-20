F1 boss reveals racing star 'next in line' for Red Bull seat

Red Bull should be looking to strengthen their driver pool as they face an uncertain future

A Red Bull F1 representative has confirmed a rising star of the energy drink giant's ranks is 'next in line' for a promotion.

Red Bull became infamous for brutal driver swaps when Christian Horner and Helmut Marko were still on the scene, but since Laurent Mekies replaced Horner at the helm of the main squad, they appear to have moved away from that attitude.

F1 driver Liam Lawson was given a lifeline when he was demoted back down to Racing Bulls after just two races as Max Verstappen's team-mate in 2025.

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That decision would later allow him to keep his full-time seat as his replacement Yuki Tsunoda was removed from the grid altogether for 2026.

But as rumours swirl over whether Verstappen will stick with Red Bull for 2027 and beyond, both Mekies and Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane have been forced to look outside of F1 to assess their future talent.

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Tsolov 'next in line' for Red Bull promotion

F2 star Nikola Tsolov signed to the Red Bull driver program in 2024 after the energy drink giants managed to swoop in and tempt the Bulgarian talent away from the Alpine Academy.

He went on to finish runner-up in his final F3 campaign in 2025 before moving up to F2 with Campos Racing, where he is currently leading the standings.

So it's understandable that as the F1 rumour mill began working overtime earlier this year, reports spread that Tsolov could be in for a seat at Racing Bulls on the 2027 F1 grid.

And though the 19-year-old doesn't have the super licence needed for F1 yet, Racing Bulls team principal Permane has confirmed that the young star is on his radar.

During Friday's FIA press conference at the Belgian Grand Prix, Permane was asked to give his thoughts on the Red Bull junior's performances so far in F2.

Permane praised the teenager before touching on whether Tsolov could be promoted to an F1 reserve driver role next year.

"Yeah, he’s doing incredibly well. I think this morning in practice he was quickest," said Permane.

"He’s now leading the championship, I think, after his great weekend at Silverstone.

"So, to say he’s on the radar would be a little bit of an understatement. He’s next in line, I think it’s fair to say.

"When that’ll be, I don’t know, honestly. It’s definitely not untrue to say we’re not thinking about it at the moment. He’s there, he’s doing his job, we’re doing our job, and we’ll make a call on whether, if and when, he comes up to Racing Bulls later this year, I’m sure."

However, until Verstappen officially confirms where he will. be racing next season, Racing Bulls and Red Bull will have to hold off on deciding whether any lineup changes will be needed, and therefore whether Tsolov could be in line to become F1's next rookie.

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