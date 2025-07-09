Who is Laurent Mekies? Christian Horner’s Red Bull replacement after brutal sacking

Following Christian Horner's sacking as Red Bull team principal, it was quickly announced that current Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies will be replacing the long-serving Brit.

Horner had been at the head of Red Bull Racing since the energy drink giants made their first forays into F1 back in 2005.

However, poor performances throughout 2025 have led Red Bull to act, replacing the man who has helped them win eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles.

Mekies, who has been Racing Bulls team principal since the beginning of 2024, is stepping up to replace Horner, while Brit Alan Permane will replace Mekies at Red Bull's sister team.

But who is Mekies? And how has he found himself in one of the most illustrious positions on the F1 grid?

Who is Laurent Mekies?

In 2002, Frenchman Mekies joined Minardi as a race engineer, beginning a 12-year tenure in Faenza. When the team transitioned to Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2006, he became Chief Engineer, overseeing all trackside operations - from car assembly at the factory to race-day execution.

He later took on the role of Head of Vehicle Performance, leading six departments focused on optimising car performance.

Laurent Mekies is replacing Christian Horner

In 2014, Laurent moved to the FIA, taking on the position of Safety Director, where he managed safety and medical operations across all championships.

His responsibilities also included R&D and homologation for both circuit and road applications. In early 2017, he was named F1 Deputy Race Director, working alongside Charlie Whiting, while also overseeing sporting matters across the FIA’s single-seater categories.

September 2018 marked Laurent’s move to Scuderia Ferrari as Sporting Director. He expanded his remit in 2019 to include Head of Track & Performance Area, and in 2021 was promoted to Racing Director.

After leaving Ferrari in the summer of 2023, he became VCARB team principal, and is now replacing Horner at Red Bull, where his first port of call will be to try and get star driver Max Verstappen to stay.

