Max Verstappen savages F1 legend with epic takedown: 'I don't know why they pay him'

Verstappen is never one to hold back on his true opinion of someone

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has once again put on a savage display of his outspoken nature, this time calling out former driver turned pundit Juan Pablo Montoya.

Montoya enjoyed an F1 career of his own between 2001 and 2006, driving for Williams and McLaren, picking up seven grand prix victories in the process.

The 50-year-old is also one of only three drivers in history who can say they have succeeded in winning a race in the NASCAR Cup Series, F1, and IndyCar, with only Mario Andretti and Dan Gurney matching this achievement.

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In recent years, the Colombian racer has turned his attention to punditry and is no stranger to providing rather bold quotes to various outlets.

Montoya, who officially joined the F1 TV broadcast lineup ahead of the 2026 season and is in Canada for this weekend's race as a result, recently said Verstappen should be punished for his criticisms of the sport and the new regulations.

The Dutchman has been brutally honest regarding his problems with the overhauled chassis and power unit regulations, leading Montoya to suggest he should be fined or even banned from racing to as punishment.

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Verstappen claps back after Montoya's F1 penalty suggestion

Speaking on a BBC F1 podcast earlier this month, Montoya said of Verstappen's persistent complaints: "You’ve got to respect the sport...I'm okay [with] you not liking the regulations, but the way you were speaking about what you're living off and your own sport, there should be consequences for that."

He then said the FIA should 'park him', doubling down on his view by adding: "Add seven points to the license…eight points to the license that whatever you do after, you're going to be parked."

Having now had time to respond, the Dutchman has lashed out at Montoya in a recent interview with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, questioning why F1 continues to pay the former Williams driver considering the statements, which are often contradictory, that he provides via multiple media outlets.

Asked directly about Montoya's statement where he hinted at a suspension for Verstappen because of his critical nature towards F1, the 28-year-old said: "I don’t know what his problem is. I also have very little patience with someone who talks so much nonsense.

"I just don’t understand why types like that get paid by Formula 1 management, simply because he sometimes works for them. Surely you don’t want someone like that in the paddock who spouts so much rubbish? I think it’s a case of: ‘I say something different from everyone else, so I’m relevant.’ It doesn’t bother me that much; it’s his problem. I live my life and won’t let it influence me."

When the conversation then touched upon Verstappen's ability to quickly figure out who he can trust and who has his best interests at heart, the Red Bull star continued: "Yes, sometimes I can read people quite easily. And someone gives you a certain feeling, good or bad.

"When I’m done with someone, I’m really done with them. That’s the same as what I just said about that sabbatical: when I stop, I stop. If someone is just sitting there babbling nonsense and has negative motives, I’m done with them quickly."

I think it's fair to say Verstappen and Montoya won't be on good terms anytime soon then (which could make for an awkward interaction the next time the Dutchman finds himself having to do a post-race interview with the ex-driver for F1 TV).

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