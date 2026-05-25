F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
The final classification from the Canadian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA
The fifth round of the 2026 season has come to a close and after a busy evening in the stewards room we finally have a final classification for the Canadian Grand Prix.
On the road Kimi Antonelli won his fourth consecutive race to build up a huge championship lead after his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was hit by reliability trouble having led in front of the 19-year-old.
Making up the podium were two of the biggest names in the sport in the form of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with the former making a move with six laps left on the Red Bull driver to secure his best ever result for Ferrari.
It proved to be a horrendous day for the McLaren team though who after starting on intermediate tyres in a race where no rain fell, saw Lando Norris retire and Oscar Piastri finish outside the points in 11th.
With plenty of drivers under investigation from the stewards post-race here are the final confirmed results from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reacts to Canadian GP display, F1 star's tantrum investigated by FIA
F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2026
Here is the final classification from the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:28:15.758
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+10.768s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+11.276s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+44.151s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1 LAP
|6
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1 LAP
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1 LAP
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2 LAP
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+2 LAP
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto*
|Audi
|+2 LAP(*with five-second time penalty)
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2 LAP
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+4 LAP
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+4 LAP
|NC
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|DNF
|NC
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNF
|NC
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|DNF
|NC
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|NC
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|DNF
|NC
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|DNS
Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:14.210 on lap 68.
When is the next F1 race?
The F1 circus makes its first stop in Europe for the sixth round of the season at the world famous Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo.
There is a three-week break between Miami and the race in Canada which has recently moved from its traditional mid-June slot to May and before the Monaco Grand Prix.
The race will take place on May 24 at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).
READ MORE: Russell in FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum
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