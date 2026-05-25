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Antonelli in Canada

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

Antonelli in Canada — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

The final classification from the Canadian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

The fifth round of the 2026 season has come to a close and after a busy evening in the stewards room we finally have a final classification for the Canadian Grand Prix.

On the road Kimi Antonelli won his fourth consecutive race to build up a huge championship lead after his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was hit by reliability trouble having led in front of the 19-year-old.

Making up the podium were two of the biggest names in the sport in the form of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with the former making a move with six laps left on the Red Bull driver to secure his best ever result for Ferrari.

It proved to be a horrendous day for the McLaren team though who after starting on intermediate tyres in a race where no rain fell, saw Lando Norris retire and Oscar Piastri finish outside the points in 11th.

With plenty of drivers under investigation from the stewards post-race here are the final confirmed results from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reacts to Canadian GP display, F1 star's tantrum investigated by FIA

F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.

Canadian Grand Prix Race Results (Updated)
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:28:15.758
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+10.768s
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+11.276s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+44.151s
5Isack HadjarRed Bull+1 LAP
6Franco ColapintoAlpine+1 LAP
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1 LAP
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
9Carlos SainzWilliams+1 LAP
10Oliver BearmanHaas+1 LAP
11Oscar PiastriMcLaren+2 LAP
12Nico HulkenbergAudi+2 LAP
13Gabriel Bortoleto*Audi+2 LAP(*with five-second time penalty)
14Esteban OconHaas+2 LAP
15Lance StrollAston Martin+4 LAP
16Valtteri BottasCadillac+4 LAP
NCSergio PerezCadillacDNF
NCLando NorrisMcLarenDNF
NCGeorge RussellMercedesDNF
NCFernando AlonsoAston MartinDNF
NCAlex AlbonWilliamsDNF
NCArvid LindbladRacing BullsDNS

Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:14.210 on lap 68.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 circus makes its first stop in Europe for the sixth round of the season at the world famous Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo.

There is a three-week break between Miami and the race in Canada which has recently moved from its traditional mid-June slot to May and before the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race will take place on May 24 at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).

READ MORE: Russell in FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum

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