Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given his marching orders from a pundit, who has concluded 'it's time' for the Brit to retire.

At 41-years-old, Hamilton is the second-eldest F1 driver on the grid with Fernando Alonso being the oldest at 44. Nonetheless, the champions remain permanent fixtures in the paddock, chasing one more title before they embrace retirement.

For Hamilton, the dream of adding one more title to his tally is more realistic than Alonso, with the Spaniard himself revealing that he will make a decision on whether to retire in the summer, especially considering Aston Martin's performance.

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Hamilton is proving that age is just a number and remains motivated to claim a record-breaking eighth world title, despite Ferrari fluctuating form in 2026.

One Sky Sports pundit, however, believes that the two F1 legends should retire after the 2026 season, and has called time on both Hamilton and Alonso's career.

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Ralf Schumacher: It's time

Speaking on the Sky Sports Germany podcast 'Backstage Pit Lane, Schumacher argued: "Hamilton has achieved everything he can achieve...I believe everything has an end, only a sausage has two.

"It's time – and I have to say the same about Fernando Alonso: Hamilton and Alonso have had a wonderful time in Formula 1. But now it's time for both of them to vacate their cockpits at the end of the year and give young people a chance."

Schumacher already has a replacement lined up for Hamilton at Ferrari, and named British youngster Ollie Bearman as his natural successor.

"He deserves the chance to drive a Ferrari. And I also think that if he gets the chance, he'll even be a challenge for Charles Leclerc," he concluded.

Oldest drivers on the F1 grid

Oldest Drivers on F1 Grid Position Driver Age 1 Fernando Alonso 44 2 Lewis Hamilton 41 3 Nico Hulkenberg 38 4 Valtteri Bottas 36 5 Sergio Perez 36

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