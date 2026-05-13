Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin F1 retirement talks
Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin F1 retirement talks
There's a big question mark over Alonso's future in F1
Fernando Alonso has delivered a frank admission about talks with Aston Martin over his F1 retirement.
As the oldest driver on the F1 grid, 44-year-old Alonso has a difficult decision to make in regards to his future. With little chance of fighting for points at present, let alone a world championship, the Aston Martin project will take time and perseverance before it bears fruition.
During an appearance at the Monaco Historique in April, Alonso revealed he remained 'motivated' and 'competitive', hinting that he will continue into 2027; but everything points to Aston Martin not being competitive for the foreseeable future.
At present the two-time champion has not made a final decision on his F1 career, but recently mapped out when he plans to make a choice.
READ MORE: Aston Martin fears revealed as F1 insider claims 'anyone I speak to looks depressed'
Alonso: I will sit down with Aston Martin in the summer
Speaking at the Miami Grand Prix, Alonso explained: "Sometime in the summer, I need to make a decision. At the moment I didn't sit with myself to think about that.
"I'm very relaxed about it. If I continue racing, I think it will be a better season than this one with the project in year two.
"I'm open to everything. Until probably after the summer break I will not really sit down with the team and make the decision.
"We also need to see how the car improves and how we see things into next year. I want to succeed here behind the wheel or not behind the wheel. You will see me in the paddock even if I stop racing."
READ MORE: Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Hamilton'
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