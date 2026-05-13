Alonso was spotted in Monaco in the iconic Lancia

There are few F1 stars who have a car collection as enviable as Fernando Alonso's, recently showcasing a rally championship winning car around the streets of Monaco.

The two-time champion was spotted in the principality in a Lancia Delta Integrale Martini 6, featuring the iconic white livery and Martini branded stripes and logo, that was released to mark Lancia's sixth consecutive world rally constructors' championship in 1992.

Alonso was filmed entering what is known as the iconic Monaco tunnel section during grand prix weekends, with the sound of the engine cutting through the traffic.

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While similar to the Martini 5, key differences included decals detailing their championship wins, alongside broader blue and red martini stripes. Only 310 units were produced of the Martini 6, one of which has made its way into Alonso's exclusive collection.

According to RM Sotheby's, another Martini 6 with the serial number 272, and offered from The Iannelli Family Collection, was sold for $117,600.

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The history of Lancia in the World Rally Championship

Lancia's record of six consecutive manufacturers' titles started in 1987 and ended after the 1992 season, while also securing drivers' title victories for Juha Kankkunen and Miki Biasion.

The original Lancia Delta Integrale was launched in 1986 with the Delta 4WD and was used in the subsequent 1987 season, where it won eight out of 13 races.

This was then followed by the Integrale 8V and Integrale 16V, characterised by wider wheel arches and more powerful engines, rising to 200Bhp for the initial 16V.

In 1991, Lancia ushered in the arrival of the first Evoluzione model, fitted with a 16V engine and featuring a wider body design.

At the end of the 1991 season, Lancia officially withdrew from rallying and, while maintaining support from the factory, were run by the Jolly Club team. Nevertheless, Lancia remain to this day the most successful WRC manufacturer having won 11 titles across three decades.

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