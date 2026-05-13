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Lewis Hamilton during F1 testing in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance

Lewis Hamilton during F1 testing in Bahrain — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance

Hamilton loves the life of luxury

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Lewis Hamilton has used the F1 break between the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix to surprise fans with a store appearance.

The seven-time champion has made his name synonymous with luxury fashion brands, whether it was his long-standing relationship with Tommy Hilfiger, to pastures new with Dior and lululemon.

Alongside these major fashion entities, Hamilton is also a brand ambassador for luxury luggage manufacturer RIMOWA, even wearing their crossbody bag in the paddock during the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

RIMOWA trunks can cost up to $3,225 for the Classic Aluminium Grid Trunk, while a cabin bag starts at $700 and extends up to $1,175, the brand fittingly matching Hamilton's taste for luxury.

Now, Hamilton has attended the opening of the brand's new flagship store in Cologne, where he sat down for an interview and tested some of the new luggage in front of a live audience.

The champion also revealed he's sometimes on the road with his work for two months and revealed when it comes to preparing for a trip, he's definitely an 'overpacker'.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning

Hamilton and Rosé sit down for RIMOWA

Alongside Hamilton, singer songwriter Rosé is also an ambassador for RIMOWA and the pair sat down for a Q&A for the brand's social media.

The pair asked each other a series of travel related questions, such as whether they unpack straight away or leave their suitcase in the hallway, to which Hamilton replied with a smile: "Probably leave the suitcase in the hallway. I like the process of packing, I don't like the process of unpacking."

They also delved into their going out habits, and Hamilton asked Rosé whether she preferred dancing or a mellow, seated listening bar.

On his own preferences, Hamilton said: "I think dancing. If I was to go out, I don't go out to talk, I'm there to dance."

Then finally, and perhaps the most soul-searching question of all, Hamilton was asked about his most used emoji.

A racecar? A chequered flag? Champagne? Trophy?

"I started using the hand heart," he answered coquettishly.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe

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