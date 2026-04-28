Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull last year
Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner would be able to make a return to the sport as early as next month, according to reports.
Horner was sacked as Red Bull team principal midway through last season, bringing to an end a 20-year spell which had yielded eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles.
The Brit made way for Laurent Mekies, who is now attempting to rebuild the Red Bull squad following a multitude of departures over the past couple of seasons.
Horner, on the other hand, has been looking for a way back in to F1, being linked with team ownership positions at Alpine and Haas as well as the team principal role at Aston Martin alongside former colleague Adrian Newey.
But despite it coming up to a year since he was axed from Red Bull, the Brit has not yet managed to seal another role in F1.
Now, reports from the Sunday Times suggest that he strictly speaking would be allowed to be in another role with a different team as early as the Canadian Grand Prix in May, in line with a period of gardening leave that he negotiated with Red Bull when leaving.
Horner is believed to have struck up an £80million deal with the team to end his contract early and walk away, with 10 months gardening leave meaning that he couldn't join up with another squad until May 2026. However, the report also states that he is not planning on a return to the F1 paddock any time soon.
READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup
Will Horner join a different series?
While moves to other F1 teams have failed to materialise, Horner has also been linked with a move to a different series.
The 52-year-old was recently spotted at a MotoGP race in Jerez, which he was invited to by Liberty Media themselves.
Liberty Media are the rights holders for F1, and have also recently acquired the rights to MotoGP as part of a £3.1billion deal.
Former F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has already taken up a team ownership role in the motorcycle racing series, and there are reports linking Horner to a similar kind of role, if he cannot seal his return to F1.
READ MORE: Red Bull reunion? How Horner and Marko could reconnect after ex-F1 star lands new role
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