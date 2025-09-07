Ex-F1 boss Guenther Steiner set to make sensational racing return

Former F1 boss Guenther Steiner has made a sensational return to racing, leading a consortium in the takeover of a MotoGP team.

Steiner worked as Haas team principal between 2016-2023, before being axed ahead of the start of the 2024 season and replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

That came after a 2023 season in which Haas had finished rock bottom of the constructors' championship, a position they occupied in 2021 too.

Nevertheless, it was a shock at the time, with the highly-popular Steiner revealing he had been let go on the phone while he was shopping, and the Italian has since become an F1 pundit, appearing on a number of podcasts.

Now, the 60-year-old has taken up a new role within motorsport, taking up the role as CEO with MotoGP team Tech3.

They will continue to operate under the Tech3 name, and Steiner's project partner Richard Coleman will become the team principal of the outfit from next season onwards, with current team boss Herve Poncharal staying in his role until the end of this year.

In an official statement confirming the news, Steiner said: "This is a fantastic opportunity. Tech3 is a great team with a huge amount of potential and an impressive legacy.

"Herve’s impact on the team and MotoGP itself cannot be overstated, and we’re honoured to take over and keep building on those foundations.

"We’re excited to become part of the MotoGP paddock and maximise the potential of the team and the sport as it continues to grow, helping to bring it to new audiences."

Steiner's Netflix fame

As well as being Haas team principal, Steiner also became a much-loved figure of the paddock through Netflix's Drive to Survive series, where the outspoken Italian often delighted fans with his quick wit and bad language.

Since leaving F1, he has been a host on the Red Flags podcast, as well as producing punditry for F1TV and Sky Germany.

Steiner also released a book, Surviving to Drive, for which he engaged in a legal battle with Haas, after the American team sued him for an alleged unlawful use of Haas branding and logos. This case was thrown out in 2024, and Steiner has since gone on to continue with his punditry work.

Now, it appears we will get to see more from the 60-year-old in an official racing capacity, with the Italian becoming the CEO of the Tech3 MotoGP team.

