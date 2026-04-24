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McLaren logo on the garage wall at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix

McLaren F1 team sign 'fantastic' 11-year-old British wonderkid in record driver deal

McLaren logo on the garage wall at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

McLaren F1 team sign 'fantastic' 11-year-old British wonderkid in record driver deal

McLaren have signed an 11-year-old karting star

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The McLaren F1 team have signed the youngest ever driver to their development programme with 11-year-old British phenom Harry Williams becoming the team's latest recruit.

The young karting sensation, who hails from Nether Alderley in Cheshire, began his racing career in the Super One Series in 2021 before being promoted to the Cadet category the following year, and participating in national and international championships during 2023.

In 2025, Williams became the British Open Champion, alongside racing across in Europe where he was crowned an O plate winner in the Italian Waterswift Series and finished fifth in the European Waterswift Championship.

Now in the Juniors class, Williams will spend the 2026 season in the WSK Super Master Series in the OK-Junior category and will also participate in the WSK Euro Series, Champions of the Future Series and the FIA Karting Championships in the same category.

READ MORE: FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Williams reacts to golden McLaren opportunity

In joining the McLaren development programme, Williams joins a roster of young drivers that includes Christian Costoya, Matteo De Palo, Leonardo Fornaroli, Ella Hakkinen, Ella Lloyd, Pato O’Ward, Gregoire Saucy, Ella Stevens, Dries Van Langendonck and Richard Verschoor.

Speaking about his signing by McLaren, Williams said: "I am really excited to join the McLaren driver development programme. They’re known for developing talent, so it’s great to join the team as I continue to progress in karting and into single-seater racing in the future. I look forward to learning from the team, and thank them for this exciting opportunity."

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, chief business affairs officer at McLaren and leader of the Driver Development Programme, added: "We are very pleased to have signed Harry to the McLaren Driver Development Programme.

"Harry is a fantastic karter who has impressed on the national and international stage so far, so we are excited to see how he develops as a McLaren driver going forward.

"Our goal is to build a consistent pipeline, laddering into our race programmes in F1, IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship for many years to come, and adding Harry as a talented young karter demonstrates this. Welcome to the team, Harry."

McLaren driver programme also home to F1 champion's daughter

McLaren also signed the daughter of two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen, Ella Hakkinen in November last year.

On his hopes for his daughter's racing future, he has said: "Ella is an extremely talented racing driver.

"I’m not just saying this as a father, but based on my observations as a former top driver."

"The direction is completely right. Her motivation is simply incomprehensible. She wants to be a racing driver. At this point, she’s a real bada**."

He also added: "Female drivers will rise to the highest level by 2030 – whether it’s Ella or someone else.

"This new generation of fans is 40 per cent female, and the sport needs to reflect that."

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