Fans call for Kim Kardashian F1 ban as row rages over Brundle snub
Fans call for Kim Kardashian F1 ban as row rages over Brundle snub
Kim Kardashian was at the Monaco Grand Prix
The debate surrounding Kim Kardashian's appearance at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix is raging on, after her snub of Sky Sports legend Martin Brundle.
On Friday at the track, it became clear that Kim K was in attendance, watching her friend Lewis Hamilton, who is widely rumoured to be her partner too, although this has not been confirmed by either party.
Kim was there with her sister Khloe Kardashian, with the glitz and glamour of the Keeping up with the Kardashians series meeting the world of F1 at the most glamorous location on the F1 calendar.
The F1 Monaco Grand Prix always brings in a plethora of celebrities due to its lavish backdrop, making Brundle's iconic grid walk from the track a must watch.
But this year, Brundle attempted to speak to Kardashian on the grid, who was not having any of it.
The businesswoman, reality TV star and model pretended not to hear Brundle, before pointing in another direction, appearing to act like she needed to move away from Brundle as fast as possible.
Needless to say, that has sparked a huge debate on social media.
F1 HEADLINES: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco GP descends into farce
F1 fans clash over Kim Kardashian's Monaco appearance
One user on social media platform X said: "Kim Kardashian and anyone on the grid who thinks that they are bigger than the sport they are visiting should be banned from ever being on the grid again," while another agreed, saying: "Formula 1 existed before influencers and it'll exist long after them."
Another went in strong, saying: "Complete disrespect to the sport and Martin as a national treasure to F1, they should be banned."
However, some fans were grateful to have Kardashian in the paddock, offering a different outlook about the exposure she brings for the sport.
"Kim K is bigger than F1," one user said. "Most celebrities are. The fact F1 fans are crying about it is hilarious. Be grateful she’s bringing attention to a sport nobody gave a shit about until Netflix and nonstop marketing started shoving it down everyone’s throat."
Another user agreed, saying: "She is the girlfriend of the most successful driver who is still currently racing. Who are we to determine whether she should be allowed?"
Another said: "She is the girlfriend of the goat, she can be there as long as she wants."
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation
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