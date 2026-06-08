It was just about the perfect weekend for F1 legend Lewis Hamilton - a terrific second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix with girlfriend Kim Kardashian there to cheer him on.

Kim attended a race for the first time to support the 41-year-old seven-time world champion as the world's media collectively went wild in the tiny principality.

And the 45-year-old reality TV megastar and Skims founder certainly appeared to be a lucky charm as Hamilton produced arguably his best result yet for Ferrari.

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Hamilton could not match the pace of the brilliant Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli, but he performed strongly all weekend to claim his second consecutive P2 finish after Canada last time out.

That result also enabled him to leapfrog team-mate Charles Leclerc and George Russell to move up to second place in the championship standings.

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Hamilton opens up on 'amazing' Kardashian support

Afterwards Hamilton was asked during the post-race press conference about the support he got from Kardashian, and he responded: "Oh yeah, no, it’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support, but with my friends, incredible turnout just overall with people.

"And yeah, I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

Hamildashian, the definitive timeline

The first reports of a relationship between Hamilton and Kardashian surfaced at the very beginning of February 2026 when the pair reportedly spent a weekend together at a high-end resort in the UK's Cotswolds. Within 24 hours they were spotted together again in Paris.

A week later and the first official sighting at a major event arrived when they watched the NFL's Super Bowl together in Santa Clara, California.

Since then there have been several other very strong hints that the relationship is very real, including a beach day in Malibu and the couple biking together in New York. The couple also dined together last week with their respective families in Los Angeles.

That New York 'bike date' was the first time Lewis had featured on a Kim Instagram post as she shared the moment with her 345million followers.

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