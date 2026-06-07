FIA announce Lewis Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has been handed a verdict by the FIA stewards after being placed under investigation while running second in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton was placed under investigation for allegedly committing a safety car infringement during Sunday's race, with the drivers placed behind a safety car following a crash for Aston Martin star Lance Stroll.

It was part of a chaotic section of the race where Charles Leclerc crashed immediately after the first safety car, causing a red flag as stewards inspected the track where both Stroll and Leclerc's incidents had occurred.

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Hamilton found out during the 37-minute break in the race, however, that he was under investigation for leaving more than 10 car lengths to the car in front during the safety car, in what would have been a hammer blow to his chances of claiming a podium.

However, it was confirmed just before the race restart that Hamilton had been given a no further action verdict, leaving him free to race Kimi Antonelli for the race win in the final nine laps of the race.

Hamilton ultimately came up short, but did secure his second consecutive second-place finish for the Scuderia. moving up into second in the drivers' championship.

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Monaco GP

Isack Hadjar awaits Monaco verdict after Hamilton decision

The FIA race stewards were extremely busy during the Monaco GP, and were also investigating Isack Hadjar for a similar alleged incident to Hamilton's, but that was also given a no further action verdict.

However, Hadjar was also under investigation for a red flag infringement, which will be investigated after the race and could take away his first Red Bull podium depending on the stewards decision.

The pair will be very relieved to have gotten away with the initial alleged safety car infringements, however, with many drivers around them picking up various penalties, including Hamilton, who was slapped with a five-second penalty that he thankfully managed to serve earlier in the race.

Hamilton has not been as high up as second in the drivers' championship since the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and he is now 15 points ahead of team-mate Leclerc in the standings too.

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