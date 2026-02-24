Lewis Hamilton F1 career: Complete stats, wins and records for seven-time world champion
Lewis Hamilton F1 career: Complete stats, wins and records for seven-time world champion
Lewis Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver ever as he approaches two decades in the sport.
The 41-year-old British superstar is about to begin his second season with Italian giants Ferrari after claiming world championships with both McLaren and Mercedes. In all, Hamilton now owns seven championships (and maybe that should be eight, Abu Dhabi 2021 and all), level with the great Michael Schumacher.
Times have been much harder for Lewis since that watershed moment in the desert just over four years ago, but he returns in 2026 with renewed optimism surrounding the new Ferrari SF-26 car.
If Hamilton retired today he’d do so holding most of the records the sport has to offer as part of a stellar CV. It’s been quite the career.
F1 Career Overview
Hamilton made his McLaren debut in 2007, and right away he was fighting for a world title in his debut season. It would be a campaign which would end in agony though as he just missed out in the final race as Kimi Raikkonen claimed the championship for Ferrari.
A year later Hamilton did reach the top of the mountain in that unforgettable scenario on the final lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix. His overtake on Timo Glock in horrible wet conditions allowed him to pip Ferrari’s Felipe Massa in the most dramatic of circumstances.
Hamilton had to move teams in 2013 to claim his second title, but that merely opened the floodgates as he dominated to win six championships in seven years with the Silver Arrows.
Mercedes suffered a major downturn in fortunes after Abu Dhabi, and Hamilton would eventually make the massive move to Maranello in 2025 in a bid to restore his own and Ferrari’s flagging fortunes.
Year 1 of Hamilton’s Italian adventure turned into a nightmare as he finished only sixth in the championship - some 267 points behind champion Lando Norris.
One bad year does not ruin a resume though, and Hamilton still owns a host of major records, with the potential for more to fall:
- World championships: 7 (2008 with McLaren; 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 with Mercedes)
- Teams: McLaren (2007–2012), Mercedes (2013–2024), Ferrari (from 2025)
- F1 starts: 380 Grands Prix
Lewis Hamilton F1 Wins, Poles and Titles
Hamilton’s headline statistics underline the sheer scale of his dominance, particularly in the hybrid era from 2014 on. It's an astonishing story of success:
- Total F1 wins: 105 Grand Prix victories
- Total pole positions: 104 (all‑time F1 record)
- Total podiums: 202
- World titles: 7
Race Wins by Team
Hamilton’s 105 Grand Prix wins are split between McLaren and Mercedes, with his Ferrari chapter still winless as we head into 2026.
- McLaren: 21 wins (2007–2012)
- Mercedes: 84 wins (2013–2024)
- Ferrari: 0 wins so far (from 2025)
First F1 Win: 2007 Canadian Grand Prix
Hamilton’s first Formula 1 victory came in his rookie season on June 10, 2007 at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. It was a sensational performance which confirmed the hype around the McLaren phenom’s brilliant debut year.
You could have been forgiven for forgetting that the youthful Hamilton was only driving his sixth F1 race as he showed incredible concentration to lead for 67 of the 70 laps at Circuit-Gilles Villeneuve.
Hamilton started on pole but had to manage multiple safety-car periods as he held off Sauber’s Nick Heidfeld to win by 4.343 seconds.
It was just the start for a driver who so far has tasted that winning feeling on another 104 occasions.
Most Recent F1 Win: 2024 Belgian Grand Prix
Hamilton’s most recent Formula 1 victory so far is the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
The British superstar was actually only second across the finish line behind compatriot and Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
But Hamilton was then handed the race victory in the stewards’ room when Russell’s car was found to be underweight.
Hamilton’s Most Successful Circuits
It is not surprising that Hamilton has been pretty much peerless at a number of circuits during his glittering, all-conquering career. His record by track looks like this as we head into the 2026 season:
|Circuit
|Country / GP
|Races
|Wins
|Podiums
|Poles
|Points scored
|Silverstone
|Great Britain
|20
|9
|15
|7
|345
|Hungaroring
|Hungarian GP
|19
|8
|12
|9
|286
|Montreal
|Canadian GP
|16
|7
|10
|6
|236
|Shanghai
|Chinese GP
|15
|6
|9
|6
|221
|Barcelona (Catalunya)
|Spanish GP
|19
|6
|12
|6
|256
|Monza
|Italian GP
|19
|5
|8
|7
|226
|Sakhir
|Bahrain GP
|18
|5
|11
|3
|256
|Spa‑Francorchamps
|Belgian GP
|19
|5
|11
|6
|230.5
|Sochi Autodrom
|Russian GP
|8
|5
|7
|2
|171
|Austin (COTA)
|United States GP
|13
|5
|9
|3
|234
Silverstone stands out as Hamilton’s strongest track with a record nine wins, the most any driver has ever taken at a single circuit. That stat just confirms his love affair with his home race and the adoring British crowd.
Lewis is also exceptional at technical tracks like the Hungaroring and street‑style or semi‑permanent venues such as Montreal and Marina Bay, where his precision and tyre management have seen him dominate on a regular basis.
Season-by-Season Summary
Hamilton has spent 19 seasons in F1 so far and his level of performance has been incredible as he approaches two decades in the sport:
|Season
|Team
|Races
|Points
|Position
|Wins
|Podiums
|Fastest laps
|2007
|McLaren
|17
|265
|3rd
|4
|12
|2
|2008
|McLaren
|18
|243
|1st
|5
|10
|1
|2009
|McLaren
|17
|123
|6th
|2
|5
|0
|2010
|McLaren
|19
|240
|4th
|3
|9
|5
|2011
|McLaren
|19
|227
|5th
|3
|6
|3
|2012
|McLaren
|20
|190
|4th
|4
|7
|1
|2013
|Mercedes
|19
|189
|4th
|1
|5
|1
|2014
|Mercedes
|19
|384
|1st
|11
|16
|7
|2015
|Mercedes
|19
|381
|1st
|10
|17
|8
|2016
|Mercedes
|21
|380
|2nd
|10
|17
|3
|2017
|Mercedes
|20
|363
|1st
|9
|13
|7
|2018
|Mercedes
|21
|408
|1st
|11
|17
|3
|2019
|Mercedes
|21
|413
|1st
|11
|17
|6
|2020
|Mercedes
|16
|347
|1st
|11
|14
|6
|2021
|Mercedes
|22
|387.5
|2nd
|8
|17
|6
|2022
|Mercedes
|22
|240
|6th
|0
|9
|2
|2023
|Mercedes
|22
|234
|3rd
|0
|6
|4
|2024
|Mercedes
|24
|221
|7th
|2
|5
|2
|2025
|Ferrari
|24
|156
|6th
|0
|0
|1
2026 F1 Odds: Can Hamilton win again?
Things are on the up for Hamilton heading towards Melbourne and the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday March 8.
A couple of weeks ago he was a distant 33/1 to claim that landmark eighth world championship title. But two promising weeks of pre-season testing in Bahrain changed all that.
At the time of writing, Hamilton is now just 6/1 to become champion again in 2026, with former team-mate George Russell (Mercedes) the 2/1 market leader.
