Lewis Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver ever as he approaches two decades in the sport.

The 41-year-old British superstar is about to begin his second season with Italian giants Ferrari after claiming world championships with both McLaren and Mercedes. In all, Hamilton now owns seven championships (and maybe that should be eight, Abu Dhabi 2021 and all), level with the great Michael Schumacher.

Times have been much harder for Lewis since that watershed moment in the desert just over four years ago, but he returns in 2026 with renewed optimism surrounding the new Ferrari SF-26 car.

If Hamilton retired today he’d do so holding most of the records the sport has to offer as part of a stellar CV. It’s been quite the career.

F1 DRIVER SALARIES: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 Career Overview

Hamilton made his McLaren debut in 2007, and right away he was fighting for a world title in his debut season. It would be a campaign which would end in agony though as he just missed out in the final race as Kimi Raikkonen claimed the championship for Ferrari.

A year later Hamilton did reach the top of the mountain in that unforgettable scenario on the final lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix. His overtake on Timo Glock in horrible wet conditions allowed him to pip Ferrari’s Felipe Massa in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Hamilton had to move teams in 2013 to claim his second title, but that merely opened the floodgates as he dominated to win six championships in seven years with the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes suffered a major downturn in fortunes after Abu Dhabi, and Hamilton would eventually make the massive move to Maranello in 2025 in a bid to restore his own and Ferrari’s flagging fortunes.

Year 1 of Hamilton’s Italian adventure turned into a nightmare as he finished only sixth in the championship - some 267 points behind champion Lando Norris.

One bad year does not ruin a resume though, and Hamilton still owns a host of major records, with the potential for more to fall:

World championships: 7 (2008 with McLaren; 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 with Mercedes)

7 (2008 with McLaren; 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 with Mercedes) Teams: McLaren (2007–2012), Mercedes (2013–2024), Ferrari (from 2025)

McLaren (2007–2012), Mercedes (2013–2024), Ferrari (from 2025) F1 starts: 380 Grands Prix

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

Lewis Hamilton F1 Wins, Poles and Titles

Hamilton’s headline statistics underline the sheer scale of his dominance, particularly in the hybrid era from 2014 on. It's an astonishing story of success:

Total F1 wins: 105 Grand Prix victories

105 Grand Prix victories Total pole positions: 104 (all‑time F1 record)

104 (all‑time F1 record) Total podiums: 202

202 World titles: 7

Race Wins by Team

Hamilton’s 105 Grand Prix wins are split between McLaren and Mercedes, with his Ferrari chapter still winless as we head into 2026.

McLaren: 21 wins (2007–2012)

21 wins (2007–2012) Mercedes: 84 wins (2013–2024)

84 wins (2013–2024) Ferrari: 0 wins so far (from 2025)

First F1 Win: 2007 Canadian Grand Prix

Hamilton’s first Formula 1 victory came in his rookie season on June 10, 2007 at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. It was a sensational performance which confirmed the hype around the McLaren phenom’s brilliant debut year.

You could have been forgiven for forgetting that the youthful Hamilton was only driving his sixth F1 race as he showed incredible concentration to lead for 67 of the 70 laps at Circuit-Gilles Villeneuve.

Hamilton started on pole but had to manage multiple safety-car periods as he held off Sauber’s Nick Heidfeld to win by 4.343 seconds.

It was just the start for a driver who so far has tasted that winning feeling on another 104 occasions.

Most Recent F1 Win: 2024 Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton’s most recent Formula 1 victory so far is the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The British superstar was actually only second across the finish line behind compatriot and Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

But Hamilton was then handed the race victory in the stewards’ room when Russell’s car was found to be underweight.

Hamilton’s Most Successful Circuits

It is not surprising that Hamilton has been pretty much peerless at a number of circuits during his glittering, all-conquering career. His record by track looks like this as we head into the 2026 season:

Circuit Country / GP Races Wins Podiums Poles Points scored Silverstone Great Britain 20 9 15 7 345 Hungaroring Hungarian GP 19 8 12 9 286 Montreal Canadian GP 16 7 10 6 236 Shanghai Chinese GP 15 6 9 6 221 Barcelona (Catalunya) Spanish GP 19 6 12 6 256 Monza Italian GP 19 5 8 7 226 Sakhir Bahrain GP 18 5 11 3 256 Spa‑Francorchamps Belgian GP 19 5 11 6 230.5 Sochi Autodrom Russian GP 8 5 7 2 171 Austin (COTA) United States GP 13 5 9 3 234

Silverstone stands out as Hamilton’s strongest track with a record nine wins, the most any driver has ever taken at a single circuit. That stat just confirms his love affair with his home race and the adoring British crowd.

Lewis is also exceptional at technical tracks like the Hungaroring and street‑style or semi‑permanent venues such as Montreal and Marina Bay, where his precision and tyre management have seen him dominate on a regular basis.

Hamilton has nine British Grand Prix victories

Season-by-Season Summary

Hamilton has spent 19 seasons in F1 so far and his level of performance has been incredible as he approaches two decades in the sport:

Season Team Races Points Position Wins Podiums Fastest laps 2007 McLaren 17 265 3rd 4 12 2 2008 McLaren 18 243 1st 5 10 1 2009 McLaren 17 123 6th 2 5 0 2010 McLaren 19 240 4th 3 9 5 2011 McLaren 19 227 5th 3 6 3 2012 McLaren 20 190 4th 4 7 1 2013 Mercedes 19 189 4th 1 5 1 2014 Mercedes 19 384 1st 11 16 7 2015 Mercedes 19 381 1st 10 17 8 2016 Mercedes 21 380 2nd 10 17 3 2017 Mercedes 20 363 1st 9 13 7 2018 Mercedes 21 408 1st 11 17 3 2019 Mercedes 21 413 1st 11 17 6 2020 Mercedes 16 347 1st 11 14 6 2021 Mercedes 22 387.5 2nd 8 17 6 2022 Mercedes 22 240 6th 0 9 2 2023 Mercedes 22 234 3rd 0 6 4 2024 Mercedes 24 221 7th 2 5 2 2025 Ferrari 24 156 6th 0 0 1

2026 F1 Odds: Can Hamilton win again?

Things are on the up for Hamilton heading towards Melbourne and the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday March 8.

A couple of weeks ago he was a distant 33/1 to claim that landmark eighth world championship title. But two promising weeks of pre-season testing in Bahrain changed all that.

At the time of writing, Hamilton is now just 6/1 to become champion again in 2026, with former team-mate George Russell (Mercedes) the 2/1 market leader.

F1 2026 DRIVER LINEUP: F1 grid SET as Red Bull complete driver jigsaw puzzle

Related