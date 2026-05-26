F1 boss reveals clear the air talks over 'absolute b*******' driver concerns

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has issued an emphatic response shutting down rumours that Esteban Ocon will be leaving the team.

In between the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix, it was reported by Julianne Cerasoli on the Pole Position show for Canal UOL, that Ocon's position at Haas was under threat.

She claimed: "Ayao Komatsu clearly doesn't like Ocon and isn't happy with what he's doing. I've heard rumours that Ocon might not finish the season; his situation isn't good at all."

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As these reports got back to the Haas camp, however, Ocon unleashed a furious response rubbishing these claims to the media when he arrived in Canada.

He told the media on Thursday: "The stories have been fabricated with no foundation. There were no real sources in there. I've joined this team because of Ayao, because I've known him for so long.

"He's been my first race engineer in F1 and he's going to set the record straight later in the media. There was no dispute in Miami but when I read the article that kicked it all off, they call him Ryo Komatsu, so I as soon as I read that I stopped reading."

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Komatsu backs Ocon

Now, Komatsu himself has been forced to address the rumours, where he provided a passionate end to any rumours.

“I honestly don't know where the story came from, no idea. No foundation whatsoever, absolute bull****," he said.

“If somebody wants to write that kind of bull****, feel free, but is that journalism? I have no idea. It's terrible. What are they trying to achieve? It's crazy. No foundation whatsoever.”

When asked if he had spoken to Ocon when the rumours started to gain traction, Komatsu answered: “I spoke to him this morning, but for me there's nothing to defend from our side whatsoever.

“It's incredible. Part of it is that apparently I had some issue with Esteban in Miami – where’s that come from? I didn't even have a single argument with Esteban in Miami.”

“Esteban gets worried, his manager gets worried. Esteban knows that we haven't had any argument in Miami, at least a specific thing. This morning we were just smiling and talking about what the f***'s that about.

“So I said I'm going to just completely clarify this to everyone, because it's absolute utter s***. Total bull****. It's just something we don't need.”

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Canadian GP times and grid positions

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