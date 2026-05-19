F1 team boss 'may AXE driver before end of the season' with star rumoured for return

There could be significant changes at Haas F1 team, after reports emerged team principal Ayao Komatsu is unsatisfied with one of their stars.

For the 2026 season, Haas' relationship with Toyota has strengthened after the Japanese manufacturers stepping up as the team's title sponsor. Far from being a branding exercise, this enhanced relationship is set to have huge benefits for Haas, who have long-lacked the facilities needed to compete as a modern F1 team.

The deal will ensure that Haas will receive their first-ever personal simulator at the team's UK base in Banbury, set to go online this season thanks to the help of Toyota. Previously, Haas have been reliant on using the simulator back at Ferrari's base in Maranello; and their strengthening ties with Toyota may lead to their partnership with Ferrari fazing out.

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Haas, who remain a engine customer team to the Prancing Horse, facilitated the promotion of young Ferrari driver Ollie Bearman to Formula 1, highlighting the importance of this relationship for giving young Ferrari drivers opportunities in the premier class of motorsport.

Thus far, Bearman has rewarded Haas' gamble, having eclipsed his more experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon, a trend that has continued into 2026. Bearman currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings while the Frenchman languishes down in 16th.

Now, it has emerged that Komatsu isn't happy with Ocon's performances, and the French driver could even face a mid-season axe.

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Will Ocon be axed from Haas?

According to Julianne Cerasoli on the Pole Position show for Canal UOL, Ocon's F1 future is under threat, and she claimed: "Ayao Komatsu clearly doesn't like Ocon and isn't happy with what he's doing. I've heard rumours that Ocon might not finish the season; his situation isn't good at all."

Cerasoli also pointed to Haas' strengthening relationship with Toyota, and how this could inform who they decide replaces Ocon should he be axed. And the frontrunner? None other than former Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda.

"My question is whether Honda would let Toyota outmanoeuvre them by letting Tsunoda go there; there's a huge rivalry between the companies. When Toyota started investing in F1 with Haas, they also increased their investment in young drivers to have their 'own Tsunoda'," Cerasoli explained.

Haas' strengthening relationship with Toyota may have serious repercussions on young talent within the Ferrari driver academy, who may be too inexperienced to earn an opportunity at the top team, but lack a midfield avenue to secure their F1 debut.

Cerasoli points to Brazilian racing driver and F2 star Rafael Camara, who is part of the Ferrari driver academy and may miss out on an F1 opportunity as a result of this weakening relationship between Ferrari and Haas.

She continued: "Within this context, I asked Rafa Camara about his situation. Haas is currently losing Ferrari's influence and gaining Toyota's. This 'Ferrari seat' that isn't officially on paper but exists, will it continue to exist or will it become a 'Toyota seat'?"

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