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Verstappen looking serious with Red Bull and Nurburgring themed background

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times

Verstappen looking serious with Red Bull and Nurburgring themed background — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times

The full results from the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen and his No.3 Mercedes-AMG team have hit the track for the 2026 edition of the legendary Nurburgring 24 Hours, marking the Dutchman's racing debut at the iconic event.

In a weekend away from the F1 calendar, Verstappen will still be flying the Red Bull flag at the wheel of the energy drink branded Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, competing for Winward Racing on the infamous German circuit.

But the Dutchman won't be tackling the Green Hell alone and will be sharing driving duties across the overnight race with Jules Gounon (Andorra/France), Dani Juncadella (Spain) and Lucas Auer (Austria).

Juncadella did the honours of kicking off the race in the #3 car on Saturday from P4, with the event officially starting at 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern).

Please note, if you come across this article before the same time on Sunday (2pm BST), the race will still be underway and the below results will not yet be completed.

Be sure to check back after the chequered flag has been waved following the conclusion of this year's race for the full results, but be sure to read on to watch the race live.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner return update as Verstappen route to McLaren revealed

Nurburgring 24 Hours Results

Nurburgring 24 Hours Results
Position Car Number Team Time/Status
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20

Watch the race LIVE

GPFans will have full live coverage of the race in its entirety - just click on the embed below for pictures and commentary throughout:

READ MORE: 'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment

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