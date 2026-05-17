All the latest news from across the F1 world

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given his marching orders from a pundit, who has concluded 'it's time' for the Brit to retire.

At 41-years-old, Hamilton is the second-eldest F1 driver on the grid with Fernando Alonso being the oldest at 44. Nonetheless, the champions remain permanent fixtures in the paddock, chasing one more title before they embrace retirement.

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Honda move influenced Max Verstappen Red Bull exit decision

A Honda Formula 1 decision has played a key role on deciding the future of Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

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Honda these days are the exclusive engine supplier to Aston Martin having made a full time return in 2026 in an attempt to fire the team to championship glory under the technical genius of Adrian Newey.

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Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch live as Max Verstappen bids for victory

Max Verstappen and his No.3 Mercedes-AMG team will begin their bid for victory at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race today (Saturday May 16) and you can follow all of the action live without leaving GPFans.

Team Verstappen will started the iconic race from fourth position on the grid after a thrilling Top Qualifying on Friday, where Dani Juncadella clocked a lap time of 8:12.005 to claim a spot on the second row.

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Christian Horner F1 return rumours intensify after surprise BYD appearance

A star of the F1 2026 grid has been handed the honour of completing the very first lap of the new Madring circuit ahead of its inaugural race weekend on the calendar.

This year has seen a complete overhaul of the chassis and power unit regulations in F1, but the increased focus on the electrification of machinery isn't the only major change fans should make note of.

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F1 star Kimi Antonelli leaves Bono livid after prank: 'The little s*** has done it again!'

Mercedes F1 team has seen a major shift since they were hit by the departure of seven-time champion and motorsport legend, Lewis Hamilton.

But no one has felt the change more than his former race engineer, Peter Bonnington.

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