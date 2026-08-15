Christian Horner's best chance of returning to F1 in 2027 is fast approaching a key deadline as the former Red Bull boss continues his spell outside the sport.

The 52-year-old Englishman was fired by Red Bull in July 2025, ending a glorious run of success he presided over as team principal of the all-conquering outfit.

Horner's near two decades in charge of Red Bull taught him many things about F1, notably that should he get another opportunity he will do things differently.

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Since that high-profile exit, Horner has spoken openly about the fact he would be unlikely to return as team principal. He would want a bigger role and likely a piece of the pie in terms of equity.

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Horner wants a bigger role next time round

In terms of a masterplan, Horner has it exactly right as the success of F1 continues to drive soaring commercial revenues and team valuations.

Late last year Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff pocketed £230million (more than $300million) for selling 5 percent of the Mercedes team. Wolff still retains more than 28 percent and the sale valued Mercedes at a staggering $6billion.

Clearly valuations will go higher still with Alpine chief Flavio Briatore recently telling The Race Business: "You're talking with these finance people, talking about, OK, Formula 1 in three, four years, the team is worth $10billion."

Briatore: Experts say Alpine could be worth $10bn soon.

Alpine remains Horner's best option for 2027

The reason Briatore's words are especially significant here is that Alpine right now represents Horner's best chance of re-entering the sport in 2027.

A 24 percent stake owned by Otro is apparently for sale, with Mercedes and Wolff having balked earlier this year at the reported $720million asking price. This for a stake which Otro paid just $200million for in 2023.

The rate at which valuations are soaring is clear, and Horner (as part of a group of investors) has already been linked to the Otro stake in Alpine.

Renault veto runs out in September

Now there is another line in the sand, another key deadline approaching with parent company Renault's right of veto to any sale set to expire next month (September). After that date, Otro can sell their stake to any bidder, assuming the price is right.

Renault have been keen to say that they want any buyer to be aligned with their vision for the team. Horner's ability to promote the sport and desire to win would surely tick that box.

Of course it takes two to tango, in fact three in this case, to make a deal happen. Otro and Horner's group would need to agree a mutually agreeable price. Renault and Alpine would need to agree on the Englishman's future role in driving the team forward.

Right now all of the other top teams are relatively set at the top of their structures - though Horner did reportedly has held talks in recent months with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.

Last week our Dan Ripley provided an eloquent argument for Horner being the right man to restore Williams to former glories.

Meanwhile Cadillac fired Graeme Lowdon this week and immediately replaced him with Marcin Budkowski. Wouldn't Horner - with his previous experience of building Red Bull into a monster - have been an intriguing option there?

Right now though it looks like Alpine or bust when it comes to 2027, and one thing is clear. Horner's plan for HOW to wants to return to F1 is absolutely on the money. $10bn to be exact.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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