Lightning McQueen set for grand prix debut as F1 confirm 'significant' Disney deal
Lightning McQueen set for grand prix debut as F1 confirm 'significant' Disney deal
Ka-chow!Make us your Google favorite
Iconic 'Cars' character Lightning McQueen is set for an appearance at the Italian Grand Prix after F1 and Disney announced a 'significant' deal extension.
"Fuel the Magic" was launched as a collaboration between F1 and Disney in 2025 with the aim of providing immersive experiences to F1 fans through Disney storytelling.
It has now been confirmed that the collaboration has been extended through 2028, adding another year to the deal and incorporating the popular Cars franchise into the partnership.
F1 TRANSFERS: Verstappen to McLaren, Sainz mega offer and 'Checo' statement
Lightning McQueen is coming to an F1 race
As a result of the above, the main character from Cars is coming to an F1 race, with Lightning McQueen set for an appearance at the Italian Grand Prix, although in what capacity it remains to be seen.
"For two decades, Cars has thrilled fans through films, products and Disney Parks attractions," an F1 statement read.
"Now, Piston Cup champion Lightning McQueen arrives in Monza in an all-new look to celebrate the anniversary.
"Set against one of motorsport’s most prestigious race weekends, the appearance will create a landmark crossover moment for Cars and Formula 1 fans alike."
There is also set to be an all-new Disney and F1 Cars merchandise collection, with both clothing and diecasts set to be available.
Previous F1 x Disney activations have come in Las Vegas, China, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with Italy next on the list.
F1 CCO reacts to Disney announcement
“The success of our partnership with Disney has demonstrated what’s possible when two globally loved brands come together around a shared vision for creativity, storytelling and fan engagement," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at F1.
"Extending our relationship reflects the strength of that collaboration, and our ambition to continue creating new experiences for fans around the world. This merchandise collection is a natural next step and brings together the excitement of Formula 1 with Disney and Pixar’s Cars in a way that feels both authentic and nostalgic.
"For many fans, Cars was an early introduction to the thrill of racing, making this collaboration a fun way to celebrate the enduring appeal of the sport through characters that generations have come to know and love.”
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton title boost as ex-FIA steward addresses accusations of bias
READ MORE: F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 champion lost his seat after winning world title and says Michael Schumacher's influence played a role
- 20 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton gets title boost as ex-FIA steward addresses accusations of bias
- Today 11:30
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lightning McQueen set for grand prix debut as F1 confirm 'significant' Disney deal
Max Verstappen to McLaren, Sainz mega offer and Checo statement - F1 Transfer Roundup
F1 standings and remaining race schedule as Lewis Hamilton chases title number 8
Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub
Latest News
F1 champion lost his seat after winning world title and says Michael Schumacher's influence played a role
- 20 minutes ago
Lightning McQueen set for grand prix debut as F1 confirm 'significant' Disney deal
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen to McLaren, Sainz mega offer and Checo statement - F1 Transfer Roundup
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton gets title boost as ex-FIA steward addresses accusations of bias
- Today 11:30
F1 standings and remaining race schedule as Lewis Hamilton chases title number 8
- Today 11:00
Red Bull 2.0: Meet Max Verstappen's new F1 confidants after Gianpiero Lambiase exit
- Today 09:45
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july