Lightning McQueen set for grand prix debut as F1 confirm 'significant' Disney deal

Iconic 'Cars' character Lightning McQueen is set for an appearance at the Italian Grand Prix after F1 and Disney announced a 'significant' deal extension.

"Fuel the Magic" was launched as a collaboration between F1 and Disney in 2025 with the aim of providing immersive experiences to F1 fans through Disney storytelling.

It has now been confirmed that the collaboration has been extended through 2028, adding another year to the deal and incorporating the popular Cars franchise into the partnership.

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Lightning McQueen is coming to an F1 race

As a result of the above, the main character from Cars is coming to an F1 race, with Lightning McQueen set for an appearance at the Italian Grand Prix, although in what capacity it remains to be seen.

"For two decades, Cars has thrilled fans through films, products and Disney Parks attractions," an F1 statement read.

"Now, Piston Cup champion Lightning McQueen arrives in Monza in an all-new look to celebrate the anniversary.

"Set against one of motorsport’s most prestigious race weekends, the appearance will create a landmark crossover moment for Cars and Formula 1 fans alike."

There is also set to be an all-new Disney and F1 Cars merchandise collection, with both clothing and diecasts set to be available.

Previous F1 x Disney activations have come in Las Vegas, China, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with Italy next on the list.

F1 CCO reacts to Disney announcement

“The success of our partnership with Disney has demonstrated what’s possible when two globally loved brands come together around a shared vision for creativity, storytelling and fan engagement," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at F1.

"Extending our relationship reflects the strength of that collaboration, and our ambition to continue creating new experiences for fans around the world. This merchandise collection is a natural next step and brings together the excitement of Formula 1 with Disney and Pixar’s Cars in a way that feels both authentic and nostalgic.

"For many fans, Cars was an early introduction to the thrill of racing, making this collaboration a fun way to celebrate the enduring appeal of the sport through characters that generations have come to know and love.”

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