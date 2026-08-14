F1 standings and remaining race schedule as Lewis Hamilton chases title number 8
F1 standings and remaining race schedule as Lewis Hamilton chases title number 8
We have ourselves a title raceMake us your Google favorite
F1 is about to emerge from its summer break and guess what - we have ourselves a title race.
Five race wins on the bounce early in the season had us looking at the standings and fearing a runaway championship success for the brilliant Italian teenager.
But Mercedes reliability issues and a Lewis Hamilton renaissance at Ferrari has everybody tapping the brakes just a little.
Throw in the fact McLaren are all of a sudden right back at the front of the pecking order, there is much to look forward to as we head to Zandvoort and the Dutch Grand Prix next weekend.
Let's look at the standings and the remaining schedule as we prepare to kick off what should be a thrilling title run-in.
Latest F1 Drivers' Standings
Antonelli has a 50-point advantage over Hamilton after the summer break and is a strong favourite with the oddsmakers at 1/4. Lewis meanwhile is second in the market at 6/1. And that - if you believe the oddsmakers - is it.
Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell, pre-season favourite to claim the title, is almost forgotten at 20/1 as he seeks to overturn a 59-point deficit to Kimi.
Lando Norris might be resurgent after that Hungary win, and Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc had also rediscovered his mojo heading into the break. But both are still available at around the 25/1 mark.
The current standings on August 14, 2026 look like this:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|219
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|169
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|160
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|138
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|128
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|109
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|92
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|68
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|43
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|42
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|23
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|10
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|16
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
Mercedes continue to dominate the 2026 team competition with a 72-point advantage and are strong favourites to maintain that lead and take the title.
Down at the bottom of the table F1's sack race has already claimed one victory with Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon fired this week after a pointless start to his team's rookie campaign on the grid.
Here are the latest Constructors' standings heading to Zandvoort:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|379
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|307
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|220
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|177
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|66
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|61
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|12
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
F1 2026 Schedule with all remaining races
Now there is some potential flux here (and we have already had some) with the impact of the conflict in the Middle East continuing to bring uncertainty.
As it stands the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix are schedule to end the season, but they could both be cancelled should hostilities remain at the current level.
F1 bosses have said Las Vegas WILL NOT close out the season whatever happens, so there is a chance we could get an extra race in Europe late in the year to close out the title race.
The other big news is that the Bahrain Grand Prix will happen after all, but it will now take place in Sepang, Malaysia.
|Dates
|Race
|Location
|August 21-23
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Zandvoort
|September 4-6
|Italian Grand Prix
|Monza
|September 11-13
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Madring
|September 24-26
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku
|October 2-4
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Sepang
|October 9-11
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay
|October 23-25
|United States Grand Prix
|Austin
|October 30-November 1
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Mexico City
|November 6-8
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Sao Paulo
|November 27-29
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Lusail
|December 4-6
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
When is the next F1 race?
The next race is the first after the summer break - the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The on-track begins on Friday August 21 with the Grand Prix taking place on Sunday August 23.
It will be the last Dutch Grand Prix for a while with organisers deciding not to renew their contract with F1 to hold the race.
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