close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Stefano Domenicali, Liam Parker, generic, 2023

F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'

Stefano Domenicali, Liam Parker, generic, 2023 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'

About time too!

Google Make us your Google favorite

Are you, like most fans, pining for the days when F1 cars sounded like F1 cars? You might just be in luck.

F1's chief communications and corporate relations officer Liam Parker gave an extensive interview with PlanetF1 recently, and revealed that the series 'will' be powered by V8 engines in the coming years.

Parker did everything but offer fans free puppies as he gushed about the sport's continued potential for growth and improvement, predicting 'over a billion fans', V8 engines, no electric cars, recognisable drivers, an increased openness to the media, and one puppy per fan more.

While some fans disappointed by this year's engine package might be excited by the promise that the series 'will not be electric', it's worth noting that this is far more likely a pledge to avoid fully electric engines, rather than an elimination of the current hybrid systems.

F1 HEADLINES: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed

F1 exec: We have the best racing and best drivers

Asked how the sport might progress over the next decade or so under Liberty Media, he replied: “What I’d say in terms of five or 10 years, I can tell you one thing: it will still be the best racing, and still have the best drivers in the world. It will not be electric. It will be V8; vary that by 10 years’ time.

“But it will be the best racing in the best venues and the best cities and best locations in the world, with the best brands, probably the best automotive companies around us, maybe new ones that come. Who knows?

“But it will still be the most visible and strongest global motorsport in the world. In 10 years’ time, I’d be amazed if we don’t have over a billion fans. I’d be amazed if our audience hasn’t grown. I’d be amazed if it’s not younger. I’d be amazed if big brands are still not invested in us.

“And I’d be amazed if most people in the world wouldn’t be able to look at at least one or two of our drivers and say, ‘I know who they are’, regardless of where they are in the world, because we attract the best and the biggest names in the history of any sport: Lewis, Max, Senna, Schumacher.

“Honestly, I don’t want to sound cheesy or cliché, but the future for Formula 1 has always been bright, and that will be the same in the future.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break

Related

F1 Liberty Media

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale

F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale

  • 1 hour ago
F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed

F1 News Today: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed

  • 2 hours ago
George Russell opens up on sports psychologist and 'great' support network

George Russell opens up on sports psychologist and 'great' support network

  • Yesterday 23:14
Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts

Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts

  • Yesterday 21:44
Lance Stroll tipped for stunning Aston Martin exit over performance issues

Lance Stroll tipped for stunning Aston Martin exit over performance issues

  • Yesterday 20:55

Just in

08:58
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
08:13
F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed
07:29
F1 News Today: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed
12-8
George Russell opens up on sports psychologist and 'great' support network
12-8
Red Bull reveal bizarre issue with spec part as Supercars launch investigation
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric' F1 News & Gossip

F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'

24 minutes ago
F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed Lewis Hamilton

F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts F1 News & Gossip

Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts

Yesterday 21:44
Lance Stroll tipped for stunning Aston Martin exit over performance issues F1 News & Gossip

Lance Stroll tipped for stunning Aston Martin exit over performance issues

Yesterday 20:55
Ontdek het op Google Play
x