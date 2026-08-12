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David Coulthard interviews George Russell

George Russell opens up on sports psychologist and 'great' support network

David Coulthard interviews George Russell — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell opens up on sports psychologist and 'great' support network

It's just as important as training your body!

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F1 star George Russell has opened up on working with a sports psychologist, explaining that he gets far more out of it than simply someone to help him in rough patches.

The Mercedes star has been an advocate for seeking support for mental health struggles, previously discussing his therapy experiences with Men's Health, and has now spoken about what he gains from his ongoing sports psychologist sessions.

The Brit also admitted that the people around him are massively supportive, namechecking his now-fiancee Carmen Montero Mundt, as well as his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and departing Mercedes development advisor Gwen Lagrue.

Russell currently sits third in the drivers' championship as he recharges over the extended summer break, with (theoretically) 12 races left to make up 59 points on his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

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Russell: I have a great group of people close to me

The Mercedes star told RacingNews365: “I've publicly spoken that I work with a sports psychologist whom I've worked with for a number of years.

“I've been working with a sports psychologist since 2020. This was more to help me get the most out of myself - but also the people who I work with, how best to handle the pressures of a race weekend, or how best to handle my energy over the course of a season.

“It isn't necessarily to help in the really tough times. That's a great help, but I'm very fortunate that I have a great group of people close to me. My girlfriend [now fiancee], Gwen, Toto. These people have supported me.”

He added: “This helps but it also helps to remember what you're capable of. When I think of my career, I think of my successes; I remember what I can do. That gives me the belief and faith.”

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F1 Mercedes George Russell Toto Wolff

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