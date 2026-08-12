F1 News Today: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update
F1 News Today: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update
The latest F1 headlines on Wednesday August 12Make us your Google favorite
Leading F1 insider Rob Smedley has put into context the impact of that massive Aston Martin upgrade package at the Hungarian Grand Prix - using his very own 'dark web data'.
Team principal Adrian Newey and his squad endured a painful existence through the first half of the season, watching teams disappear literally into the distance as they continued to flounder after a disastrous start to 2026.
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Aston Martin insider says Fernando Alonso is not leaving: 'He will stay with us'
Aston Martin team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa has claimed that Fernando Alonso is set to stay with the team, whether he decides to retire from the sport or not.
At 45 years old, two-time world champion Alonso is the oldest driver on the grid, and things have not been fun over at Aston Martin this season as the team adapts to the sport's new regulations.
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Ferrari boss warns Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc over behaviour ahead of F1 title fight
Ferrari F1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been warned about their behaviour ahead of the remainder of the season, with team boss Fred Vasseur keen to avoid any clashes as the title fight hots up.
After eleven rounds of the season, Kimi Antonelli leads the way in the drivers' standings, but Hamilton and Leclerc are not out of the running yet, sitting second and fourth, respectively.
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F1 star offered Jeremy Clarkson a free pub, here's why he rejected it
Former F1 star David Coulthard has revealed that he once offered a pub to Jeremy Clarkson for free, and why he turned it down.
Clarkson's ties with F1 run deep. The former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter is a semi-regular in the paddock, and he recently partnered with one team for the British Grand Prix.
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F1 star has 'given up' after bruising season and could be replaced, claims former team boss
Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner believes that Valtteri Bottas has given up at Cadillac and would be the driver the team would change if they shook up their lineup for 2027.
Cadillac entered F1 ahead of the 2026 season, opting for a strong, experienced lineup consisting of Bottas alongside Sergio Perez.
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Red Bull 'have one advantage' in bid to keep Max Verstappen as F1 champion weighs up transfer
Red Bull have one key advantage in their desperate fight to keep four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, according to a leading insider.
The 28-year-old Dutchman's current contract runs through to 2028, but there is an exit clause which is now very much in play.
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