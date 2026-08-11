Lewis Hamilton's eighth F1 title is ON as 'major' Ferrari upgrades revealed
Lewis Hamilton's eighth F1 title is ON as 'major' Ferrari upgrades revealed
Italian media say big things are on the horizonMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton's challenge for an eighth F1 world championship is well and truly on, with Ferrari set to bring a host of 'major' upgrades in the second half of the season, according to reports in Italy.
After a resurgent season so far in 2026, Hamilton currently finds himself sitting second in the Drivers' standings, 50 points adrift of championship leader Kimi Antonelli after 11 rounds.
Of course, closing that gap will not be easy. Heading into the summer break, Mercedes remain the team and car to beat, while McLaren upgrades in Hungary saw Lando Norris take his first victory of the season.
However, Ferrari have got plenty of their own up their sleeve, which could change the dynamic at the top of the sport once again as the season progresses.
F1 HEADLINES: Leclerc fires warning as fans go wild for Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Ferrari set for string of upgrades as Hamilton eyes title
While all teams will try to improve their cars from here on out, Italian media say that the Scuderia have a significant advantage, as their car started the season in a strong place structurally, meaning they have not had to waste resources fixing those elements.
AutoRacer.it reports that two major upgrades are on the way, as well as a raft of other minor developments in the second half of the season.
At the Dutch Grand Prix later this month, for example, the report claims that Ferrari will bring a big upgrade to their floor, described as a significant evolution from the one they introduced in Barcelona, where Hamilton went on to win his only race of the season so far.
Furthermore, Ferrari are reportedly set to introduce a new spec power unit for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, with the Scuderia taking advantage of their additional development and upgrade opportunities (ADUO). That isn't all, either, with AutoRacer.it also teasing further developments in autumn.
All of this will be music to the ears of Hamilton fans across the world, who desperately want Ferrari to bring the SF-26 up to speed with the Mercedes.
Only time will tell if these reported upgrades will do that, but if they are successful, title number eight could well be on for the Brit.
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