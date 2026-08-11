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Hawkins during Aston Martin test

'It will happen' - Aston Martin star convinced seismic change is coming to F1

Hawkins during Aston Martin test — Photo: © Jess Hawkins testing an Aston Martin F1 car in 2023 / Credit: Imago

'It will happen' - Aston Martin star convinced seismic change is coming to F1

It would be a huge moment for the sport

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Aston Martin driver ambassador and head of F1 Academy Jess Hawkins believes it is only a matter of time before F1 has another female driver.

In the history of the sport, there have been just five female drivers to attempt to qualify for a grand prix, and only two have ever raced in an official world championship event.

Giovanna Amati was the last female driver to attempt to qualify for a grand prix with Brabham back in 1992, but you have to go all the way back to Lella Lombardi in 1976 for the last time a female driver competed in an official championship race.

Series such as W Series, which Hawkins raced in for three seasons between 2019 and 2022, and F1 Academy are looking to change that in the future, giving female drivers a platform to show off their ability behind the wheel.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen is available for free, why Mercedes and McLaren cannot mess this up

Jess Hawkins: Female F1 driver 'will happen'

Multiple drivers from those series have gone on to test F1 machinery, such as Hawkins herself, Jamie Chadwick, Doriane Pin and others.

Now, speaking on the Road to Success podcast, Hawkins outlined her thoughts on when we will see next see a female driver racing in the sport, making it very clear that she is confident it will happen, and citing her own experience to dismiss any physicality concerns.

“I think we’re a few years away from it. But I do believe it will happen,” explained Hawkins.

"I would be a fraud if I sat here and said I didn’t think that would happen because I do believe it.

Jess Hawkins ahead of her Aston Martin F1 test in 2023 / Credit: Imago
Jess Hawkins ahead of her Aston Martin F1 test in 2023 / Credit: Imago

"If I were to say no, it would go against everything I stand for. I am absolutely convinced women are strong enough for Formula 1. I’m convinced, having driven one myself for half a race distance, I could have done a whole race distance.

“My neck was struggling. My neck was really struggling. But I think every single person’s first time in a Formula 1 car, their neck struggled. That wasn’t because I was a female.

“That was also because I hadn’t been racing in a Formula 2 championship leading up to it. I hadn’t been racing in a Formula 3 championship right before it.

"Even the Formula 1 drivers, their first time back in a year, their neck is probably sore at the end of the day. That wasn’t because I was a female. I could have done a race distance if it wasn’t for my neck.”

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