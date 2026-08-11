Lewis Hamilton might be chasing down an eighth world championship in the second half of the F1 2026 season, but Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc has ambitions of his own.

The Monegasque driver is widely regarded as one of the best talents in the sport, but so far, an F1 world championship has eluded him, and he faces a huge task if that is to change this year, currently sitting fourth in the drivers' standings after 11 rounds of the season.

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'Wedding pending!' Fans go wild for stunning Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton photo drop

This really is the summer of love for F1, and Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have again sent fans wild with their latest photo drop.

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We were still getting over the excitement of Mercedes star George Russell getting engaged to Carmen Mundt when 45-year-old Kim dropped her stunning holiday photos with the seven-time world champion on Sunday night.

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Honda reveal new Aston Martin F1 engine secrets: 'We've achieved our targets'

Good news for Aston Martin, bad news for the rest of F1: Honda seem to be very happy with the engine they're providing for Zandvoort and beyond.

Honda's trackside general manager and chief engineer Shintaro Orihara sat down to discuss his thoughts on what his team has been able to achieve heading into the summer break, in a video released by Honda over the weekend.

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Honda chief Orihara says targets have been met.

Max Verstappen jet social media account suspended after controversial poll

A social media account dedicated to the private jet of Red Bull star Max Verstappen has been suspended just days after one of its polls caused controversy in the F1 community.

Four-time world champion Verstappen travels to and from races in style, owning a Dassault Falcon 8X private jet in black and orange, kitted out with his own personal logo on the tailfin.

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When George met Carmen: The chance blind date which led to F1's latest engagement

When Mercedes F1 star George Russell popped the question to long-term girlfriend Carmen Mundt, it was the culmination of a romance which began in the most unlikely of circumstances.

The couple announced their engagement on Sunday, bringing an outpouring of love and best wishes from the F1 paddock and beyond.

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F1 star calls boss Flavio Briatore an 'animal' as team expectations revealed

Young Alpine star Franco Colapinto has given a full-throated defence of controversial team executive Flavio Briatore.

The flamboyant Italian is famously hyper-competitive, with a ruthless streak a mile wide, but Colapinto insisted in a recent interview that teams like Alpine 'need' a figure like Briatore if they're to compete with the big boys.

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