Max Verstappen jet social media account suspended after controversial poll
Max Verstappen jet social media account suspended after controversial poll
X says that it suspends accounts which violate their rulesMake us your Google favorite
A social media account dedicated to the private jet of Red Bull star Max Verstappen has been suspended just days after one of its polls caused controversy in the F1 community.
Four-time world champion Verstappen travels to and from races in style, owning a Dassault Falcon 8X private jet in black and orange, kitted out with his own personal logo on the tailfin.
With flight movements able to be tracked, an account on social media exists dedicated to tracking the whereabouts of the four-time world champion and his jet, aptly titled @VerstappenJet.
The account had amassed almost 67K followers on X, but has now been suspended. Search for the profile on X and you are met with the following message: "Account suspended. X suspends accounts which violate the X rules."
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Verstappen Jet account suspension comes days after controversial poll
X has not specified the exact reason that the account has been suspended, nor which rules the account has specifically violated.
It does, however, come days after Verstappen fans became angry with the account after it posted a poll asking people if they think that Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, will have another child.
The main element of fans' ire appeared to stem from an Instagram story posted by Piquet last year, referring to her and Verstappen's daughter Lily as a 'rainbow baby' – a term often used to refer to a child born after a previous lost pregnancy.
In light of that, the jet tracker account was scolded for being 'insensitive' for speculating about the couple's future plans for their family.
"Maybe this account should stick to tracking planes instead of talking about topics like this," read one quote-tweet of the poll. Another user called the post a 'pathetic fall from grace' for the account.
It remains to be seen whether or not the account returns, with X having a process in place that can allow for suspended users to get their accounts back, although it likely depends on the reason for suspension, which again, we must state, is unclear.
The @VerstappenJet Instagram page, which has 17.3k followers, currently remains active at this time.
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