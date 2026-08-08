Max Verstappen jet tracker account under fire for pregnancy poll

There's a long-running theory that the F1 summer break makes a certain section of the fanbase get a bit weird. This summer has not disproved that idea.

The latest example? Some Max Verstappen fans are mad at a Twitter account which posts updates every time the four-time world champion's jet takes off and touches down.

To be clear, they're not mad that the strange, semi-stalkerish account exists and is followed by more than 65,000 people. In this instance, the issue is that the account posted a poll asking if people think that Verstappen and Kelly Piquet will have another child.

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The '@VerstappenJet' account then spent much of Friday evening arguing with people who responded angrily to the post.

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Fans react to flight tracker account's poll

The main element of fans' ire appears to stem from an Instagram story posted by Piquet last year, referring to her and Verstappen's daughter Lily as a 'rainbow baby' – a term often used to refer to a child born after a previous lost pregnancy. In light of that, the jet tracker account was scolded for being 'insensitive' for speculating about the couple's future plans for their family.

"Maybe this account should stick to tracking planes instead of talking about topics like this," read one quote-tweet of the poll.

One user called the post a 'pathetic fall from grace' for the account. The account which, again, predominantly uses flight tracking information to provide updates on where an F1 driver's plane is at any given time. The implication that there was a height to fall at all is questionable.

Social media, eh?

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