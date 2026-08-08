F1 News Today: Christian Horner's wild prediction hits as Red Bull get Lambiase replacement

When Christian Horner made what appeared to be the wildest of F1 predictions way back in early 2023, we mocked. Turns out, he was right.

The 52-year-old Englishman was then of course still very much team principal of Red Bull Racing, very much a 'Drive to Survive' darling and very much at the forefront of the sport's attempt to break into the US market.

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Toto Wolff handed massive payout as Mercedes announce stellar financial results

Toto Wolff was in line for an estimated £34m dividend payout after Mercedes’ record 2025 financial results, adding to the £230m he realised by selling part of his team interest last November.

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The 54-year-old Austrian has been team principal for the Silver Arrows since 2013, presiding over an unprecedented run of success which saw Lewis Hamilton claim six of his seven world titles.

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F1 star makes decision on Aston Martin move

It might not seem true, but Fernando Alonso's F1 career is coming to an end. Not today, not tomorrow, but soon.

Unusually for a team in the basement of the constructors' standings though, a lot of people within the sport are looking at his soon-to-be vacant seat with some interest as a potential landing spot for a high-profile driver.

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Red Bull 'set to land' Gianpiero Lambiase replacement after Aston Martin exit

It isn't easy to replace someone who's been in your organisation for a long time, but that's exactly what Red Bull are being forced to do right now as they work to deal with the impending departure of Gianpiero Lambiase.

Lambiase is most famous among F1 fans for being Max Verstappen's long-standing (and long-suffering) race engineer, but his importance to the team runs much deeper than that.

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Lewis Hamilton handed F1 title boost with Mercedes stars set for penalties

F1 star Lewis Hamilton is set for a boost in his 2026 title fight, with Mercedes rivals Kimi Antonelli and George Russell both facing engine penalties later this season.

Hamilton currently sits second in the 2026 drivers' standings on 169 points ahead of the second half of the campaign, 50 points adrift of Antonelli at the top, and nine ahead of Russell in third.

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F1 boss called out after branding Lewis Hamilton clothing 'ridiculous'

Former Alpine F1 boss Otmar Szafnauer has been called out for getting it wrong about Lewis Hamilton's track appearances in 2026.

Szafnauer took it upon himself to describe Hamilton's clothing as 'ridiculous' when he enters the paddock, and said that the seven-time world champion poses for photographs in his attire.

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Lewis Hamilton is the F1 paddock's fashion king.

F1 star makes decision on Audi future as three key conditions revealed

Experienced F1 star Nico Hulkenberg says he's happy to stay at Audi for the foreseeable future, provided three key conditions continue to be met.

With Audi having joined the grid as a works team in 2026 after taking over things at Sauber, Hulkenberg is the experienced head in an exciting lineup alongside Gabriel Bortoleto.

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Thieves target F1 star during summer break

The F1 summer break is meant to be a time for the sport's stars to unwind after an intense and challenging first half of the season.

However, it doesn't appear to have quite worked out that way for Alpine star Franco Colapinto.

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F1 world champion Lando Norris' brother just helped his title rival by building him a £30k gadget

We're all for sibling rivalries here at GPFans, but surely this is a yellow card offence.

Lando Norris isn't quite locked into a championship battle with Kimi Antonelli, but the Italian is 50 points clear or anyone at the top of the tree in F1, and the McLaren driver is one of the men hunting him down.

In light of that...hey! Oliver Norris! What are you doing installing an F1 simulator in Antonelli's house!

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Iconic F1 car made famous by Michael Schumacher is up for auction and could cost £500,000

An iconic F1 car made famous by the legendary Michael Schumacher could soon fetch £500,000 when it goes under the hammer.

Bonhams has revealed that a 1991 Jordan-Ford 191 is set to go to auction at the Goodwood Revival Collectors' Motor Cars and Automobilia auction, with an estimated sale somewhere between £325,000 and £525,000.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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