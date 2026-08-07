F1 News Today: Verstappen's ulterior motive to leave Red Bull as Newey reveals blossoming relationship

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya does not believe that Max Verstappen wants to leave Red Bull, suggesting there is an ulterior motive behind all those exit rumours.

After being beaten to the F1 world championship by Lando Norris in 2025, Verstappen has not started the season as he would have liked in 2026, largely due to Red Bull not hitting the ground running when it comes to the sport's new regulations.

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Iconic F1 car made famous by Michael Schumacher is up for auction and could cost £500,000

An iconic F1 car made famous by the legendary Michael Schumacher could soon fetch £500,000 when it goes under the hammer.

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Bonhams has revealed that a 1991 Jordan-Ford 191 is set to go to auction at the Goodwood Revival Collectors' Motor Cars and Automobilia auction, with an estimated sale somewhere between £325,000 and £525,000.

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F1 are now selling a luxury £16k dinner, on the actual track

F1 are offering fans the chance to experience a unique dinner at the Dutch Grand Prix later this month, but only if you're willing to fork out the astonishing £16k price tag.

The grand prix at Circuit Zandvoort is next up on the 2026 F1 calendar once the summer break concludes, with action across the weekend of August 21st to August 23rd.

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Adrian Newey highlights major positive from a 'disastrous' start to 2026 for Aston Martin

F1 legend Adrian Newey has described his Aston Martin team's start to 2026 as 'disastrous', but says there is a silver lining.

Aston Martin started using Honda power units at the beginning of the 2026 season, and were initially excited about it, with Honda having supplied many a championship-winning team in the past.

Yet the Japanese car manufacturers have not so far dealt well with the 2026 regulation changes, producing a power unit which has struggled with both reliability and power output.

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McLaren launch new team to unlock Mercedes potential in 'significant shift'

McLaren have launched a new division focused on overcoming the challenges posed by their Mercedes F1 engines.

The Woking-based outfit are a customer of Mercedes, one of four teams on the current grid who are supplied by the Silver Arrows powertrain department.

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Christian Horner helped to raise £1million for Chris Hoy cancer charity, in one afternoon

Christian Horner and Jeremy Clarkson teamed up to raise an incredible £1million for Sir Chris Hoy's cancer charity, in one single afternoon.

Horner has been out of F1 since last summer when he was fired by Red Bull after a glorious run of success which spanned two decades.

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F1 teams suffer $127m shock after Liberty Media accounts revealed

F1 teams across the paddock have missed out on $127 million in the first half of 2026 compared to 2025, Liberty Media accounts have revealed.

Liberty Media reported their second quarter 2026 financial and operating results this week, revealing the financial impact of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix being postponed, among other things.

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Domenicali and Liberty were hit by the loss of two races.

George Russell is facing mental demons and an ***hole problem in F1 title race

Two F1 legends have given their thoughts on the title battle between Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell as the 2026 season heads into its summer break.

With 11 race weekends done and 12 (or it could be 10, 11 or 13 - who really knows?) still remaining, drivers and teams are now on a two-week summer shutdown, which is enforced by the FIA to ensure that everybody gets a proper break.

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Audi go on 'full-scale attack' with massive F1 upgrades plan revealed

Audi are set to go on 'full-scale attack' in the second half of the 2026 season, according to reports in German media.

This is the automotive giant's first season as both a power unit manufacturer and as an F1 team, having taken over the Sauber brand at the end of 2025.

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Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari boss given rave review as F1 title challenge heats up

Two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has made a case for Lewis Hamilton picking up his eighth world title in 2026, as he reflected on the first half of the season.

After 11 grand prix weekends, Hamilton looks to be in a championship battle for the first time since the 2021 season, picking up a grand prix win and four further podiums and sitting second in the drivers' championship.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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