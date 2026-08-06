Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari boss given rave review as F1 title challenge heats up
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari boss given rave review as F1 title challenge heats up
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Two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has made a case for Lewis Hamilton picking up his eighth world title in 2026, as he reflected on the first half of the season.
After 11 grand prix weekends, Hamilton looks to be in a championship battle for the first time since the 2021 season, picking up a grand prix win and four further podiums and sitting second in the drivers' championship.
He is looking to pick up a record-breaking eighth title before his career comes to an end, but that has not looked likely for the last few years, particularly in 2025 when he finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the standings.
While he has completely turned his form around in 2026, the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli is still 50 points and Antonelli is driving the dominant car on the grid.
But before the start of the season, many people were expecting just a straight fight between Mercedes drivers Antonelli and George Russell for the title, and Hamilton's ability to get himself in the mix has certainly helped Ferrari in the constructors' championship.
As Hamilton chases a first tile since 2020 and Ferrari a first title of any kind since 2008, Brazilian F1 legend Fittipaldi has had his say on the first half of the 2026 season.
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F1 legend makes Hamilton case for 2026 title
Fittipaldi claimed his two titles in 1972 and 1974, and is now 79 years of age. The Brazilian legend is a big fan of Hamilton and Ferrari, despite never having driven for the iconic Maranello-based team.
"I really hope Lewis challenges for the championship," Fittipaldi told the official F1 website.
"It’d be extremely good to see Lewis and Ferrari running stronger, to dice with Mercedes. I hope so. I have a lot of respect for Fred Vasseur. When I owned the A1 Team Brazil, Fred ran our team and did a great job.
"He’s a good guy, a top guy. I think now he knows the Italians well! So, it should be good, the second part."
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