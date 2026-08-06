F1 News Today: Verstappen NASCAR talks confirmed as Red Bull driver switch mooted
F1 News Today: Verstappen NASCAR talks confirmed as Red Bull driver switch mooted
The biggest F1 news on Thursday August 6.Make us your Google favorite
Racing in NASCAR is very much on the radar of four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, according to Cup Series team owner Justin Marks.
The 28-year-old Verstappen has already showcased his willingness to try different motorsport series, headlining earlier this year at the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race.
And now Marks has confirmed he has held talks with the Dutchman, just as his F1 future remains very much up in the air for 2027 and beyond.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull star issues update on future as F1 driver switch mooted
Red Bull prodigy Nikita Tsolov has issued an update on his future as speculation about joining the F1 grid for 2027 continues to swirl.
Red Bull currently only have one of their four driver seats across their main and sister teams tied down, with Max Verstappen contracted with the main team until the end of the 2028 season.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren F1 champion urges team to not 'rock the boat' with Max Verstappen signing
Double F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has warned his old team McLaren about the dangers of signing Max Verstappen.
The papaya squad have been the team most closely linked with the Dutch superstar, whose long-term future at Red Bull has been called into question in recent months.
➡️ READ MORE
The man who bought F1 was at centre of FIFA's controversial 'World Cup selloff' plan
Greg Maffei, the man who once led Liberty Media's $4.4bn acquisition of F1, was at the centre of FIFA's failed plan to form a new $20bn commercial entity.
The FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal hit the headlines globally when it was revealed it included selling a 20 percent stake in a newly formed company to house its commercial and media rights.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen admits his priorities have changed as F1 star makes heartbreaking admission
Max Verstappen has it all. Four back-to-back drivers' championships with his name on, status as the lead driver at Red Bull and a loving family waiting at home for him after every race weekend.
But after his partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to the couple's first daughter together in April 2025, Verstappen has admitted he is starting to see a shift in his priorities.
➡️ READ MORE
Monaco is an F1 tax haven and the 'ultimate symbol of wealth' but one British star still refuses to live there
At least 13 of the current 22 drivers who are lucky enough to hold a full-time seat on the Formula 1 grid live or own property in Monaco.
As well as being the host destination for the Monaco Grand Prix (the jewel in the motorsport crown) the principality also represents a level of opulence most of us will only ever dream of.
But despite that, not every current driver wants to reside there.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton strikes it rich with genius deal as $10bn valuation looms
For Lewis Hamilton, just about everything he touches turns to gold, and the seven-time F1 world champion is proving it once again.
The 41-year-old British megastar is not only one of greatest drivers in the sport’s history, he has also been wildly successful from a commercial perspective. Just like his billionaire girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
Hamilton earns a reported $60million annual salary with Ferrari, but that is just part of the success story. He also owns a string of high-end properties and investments, and one of those - made just four years ago - is already paying off in a huge way.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $10bn jackpot but British star snubs Monaco move: F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:15
F1 News Today: Ferrari poach Mercedes star, Toto Wolff admits 'sometimes we get it wrong'
- Yesterday 15:54
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Summer Break: Key dates, rules, email bans and when is the next race
McLaren F1 team-mates disagree over controversial team orders
The man who bought F1 was at centre of FIFA's controversial 'World Cup selloff' plan
F1 champion reveals what went through his mind during horror crash that almost took his life
Latest News
McLaren launch new team to unlock Mercedes potential in 'significant shift'
- 1 hour ago
Adrian Newey highlights major positive from a 'disastrous' start to 2026 for Aston Martin
- 1 hour ago
Audi go on 'full-scale attack' with massive F1 upgrades plan revealed
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen NASCAR talks confirmed as Red Bull driver switch mooted
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $10bn jackpot but British star snubs Monaco move: F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:15
F1 champion Mika Hakkinen thinks 2026 cars are BETTER than in his 'glory days'
- Yesterday 22:30
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
- 17 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july