F1 News Today: Verstappen NASCAR talks confirmed as Red Bull driver switch mooted

Racing in NASCAR is very much on the radar of four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, according to Cup Series team owner Justin Marks.

The 28-year-old Verstappen has already showcased his willingness to try different motorsport series, headlining earlier this year at the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

And now Marks has confirmed he has held talks with the Dutchman, just as his F1 future remains very much up in the air for 2027 and beyond.

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Red Bull star issues update on future as F1 driver switch mooted

Red Bull prodigy Nikita Tsolov has issued an update on his future as speculation about joining the F1 grid for 2027 continues to swirl.

Red Bull currently only have one of their four driver seats across their main and sister teams tied down, with Max Verstappen contracted with the main team until the end of the 2028 season.

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McLaren F1 champion urges team to not 'rock the boat' with Max Verstappen signing

Double F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has warned his old team McLaren about the dangers of signing Max Verstappen.

The papaya squad have been the team most closely linked with the Dutch superstar, whose long-term future at Red Bull has been called into question in recent months.

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Verstappen has been strongly linked with McLaren.

The man who bought F1 was at centre of FIFA's controversial 'World Cup selloff' plan

Greg Maffei, the man who once led Liberty Media's $4.4bn acquisition of F1, was at the centre of FIFA's failed plan to form a new $20bn commercial entity.

The FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal hit the headlines globally when it was revealed it included selling a 20 percent stake in a newly formed company to house its commercial and media rights.

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Max Verstappen admits his priorities have changed as F1 star makes heartbreaking admission

Max Verstappen has it all. Four back-to-back drivers' championships with his name on, status as the lead driver at Red Bull and a loving family waiting at home for him after every race weekend.

But after his partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to the couple's first daughter together in April 2025, Verstappen has admitted he is starting to see a shift in his priorities.

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Monaco is an F1 tax haven and the 'ultimate symbol of wealth' but one British star still refuses to live there

At least 13 of the current 22 drivers who are lucky enough to hold a full-time seat on the Formula 1 grid live or own property in Monaco.

As well as being the host destination for the Monaco Grand Prix (the jewel in the motorsport crown) the principality also represents a level of opulence most of us will only ever dream of.

But despite that, not every current driver wants to reside there.

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Arvid Lindblad says he will not live in Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton strikes it rich with genius deal as $10bn valuation looms

For Lewis Hamilton, just about everything he touches turns to gold, and the seven-time F1 world champion is proving it once again.

The 41-year-old British megastar is not only one of greatest drivers in the sport’s history, he has also been wildly successful from a commercial perspective. Just like his billionaire girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Hamilton earns a reported $60million annual salary with Ferrari, but that is just part of the success story. He also owns a string of high-end properties and investments, and one of those - made just four years ago - is already paying off in a huge way.

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