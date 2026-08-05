Red Bull star issues update on future as F1 driver switch mooted

Liam Lawson is only contracted until the end of 2026

Red Bull prodigy Nikita Tsolov has issued an update on his future as speculation about joining the F1 grid for 2027 continues to swirl.

Red Bull currently only have one of their four driver seats across their main and sister teams tied down, with Max Verstappen contracted with the main team until the end of the 2028 season.

Isack Hadjar at Red Bull and both Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls are all currently only contracted until the end of 2026, although all of them will feel as though their 2026 performances are worth an extension to those deals.

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Both Hadjar and Lindblad are highly likely to sign new deals, but Lawson's future appears less certain.

At 24 years of age and having made his debut back in 2023, the New Zealander is arguably becoming too experienced to be taking up a seat with the junior team, yet has already flamed out with 'big' Red Bull after lasting just two grand prix weekends at the start of 2025.

Lawson has performed well at the beginning of 2026, however, and sits 20 points ahead of his 18-year-old rookie team-mate in the drivers' standings.

That leaves Racing Bulls with a conundrum, but their team principal Alan Permane admitted recently that F2 star Nikola Tsolov is a consideration for a seat next year.

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The 19-year-old Tsolov is said to be the 'next in line' at Red Bull, and is currently performing to a high level in F2.

The young Bulgarian talent is currently leading the F2 drivers' standings after taking six wins already in 2026, and that follows a 2025 season in which he finished runner-up in the F3 championship.

Tsolov is pushing for an F1 seat in 2027.

Tsolov signed with the Red Bull driver program in 2024 after the energy drink giants managed to swoop in and tempt him away from the Alpine Academy.

Now, amid the rumours and Permane's comments, Tsolov has issued an update on his hope of getting into F1 and becoming a star with Red Bull's junior team.

"Nothing yet, unfortunately," Tsolov told Sky Sports F1 when asked about his future. "But it’s still early days. We need to get through the summer break.

"I need to keep doing what I’m doing; obviously, I have no doubt that if everything goes the same way, I surely will get an opportunity one day."

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