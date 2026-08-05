Ferrari have signed a key Mercedes star, strengthening the Maranello squad ahead of what could be a spicy title fight against Toto Wolff's outfit.

At the midway point in the 2026 campaign, Ferrari sit comfortably in second place - 72 points behind Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

Now the Scuderia are ramping up their title bid with a pair of major signings - one of them from their direct title rivals.

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'Sometimes we get it wrong' Toto Wolff on parenting as son, Jack, wins again

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has opened up about what it's like to be the parent of a young racing prodigy.

Wolff has been the team principal of Mercedes since 2013, and has worked with some all-time great drivers during his career in F1, including Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

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Toto and Susie Wolff are now motorsport parents.

Max Verstappen signs for Mercedes as F1 insider predicts every move in wild silly season

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 campaign. But should he be?

Red Bull have struggled to provide the Dutchman with a car capable of winning races, let alone championships for the entire first half of the season.

Speculation continues to rage about where he will drive in 2027, and now an F1 insider has provided a fresh take with a raft of fascinating predictions.

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Sky F1 star admits being 'overwhelmed' after shock TV exit

Former Sky Sports F1 pundit Rachel Brookes has revealed that she was overwhelmed by the responses of drivers and teams over her departure from the paddock.

It was announced back in June that Brookes would be stepping down from her role with the broadcaster with immediate effect, after 14 years of interviewing F1 stars.

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Bernie Collins reveals big Mercedes flaw and what will decide F1 title race

Sky F1's Bernie Collins has raised concerns that Mercedes could shoot themselves in the foot during the 2026 title race.

Any F1 team principal would bite your hand off to have the best two drivers on the grid racing for their team.

If that's not available, then they certainly wouldn't say no to the best car on the grid.

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F1 insider claims Adrian Newey decision set Aston Martin back months

Adrian Newey's start to life at Aston Martin has been a tumultuous one, facing setback after setback since he officially joined the squad in 2025.

Having announced his decision to leave Red Bull in 2024, the F1 design genius had to wait an entire year and serve gardening leave before he was granted permission to make the rival switch.

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