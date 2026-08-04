Sky F1 star admits being 'overwhelmed' after shock TV exit

Former Sky Sports F1 pundit Rachel Brookes has revealed that she was overwhelmed by the responses of drivers and teams over her departure from the paddock.

It was announced back in June that Brookes would be stepping down from her role with the broadcaster with immediate effect, after 14 years of interviewing F1 stars.

Brookes joined Sky when they first gained the rights to show the sport in the UK back in 2012, and was regularly seen in the media pen after sessions interviewing the drivers, as well as catching them just before the race start for a catch up about their chances in the race.

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Her departure was a shock to fans of the sport in the UK, and appeared very sudden, but she has now revealed that it had been planned.

The broadcasting star said when she left that she had some exciting projects brewing, and that was evidenced by a new role that she took up with Aston Martin earlier this summer, hosting 'The Lawn' show during the British Grand Prix weekend which featured appearances from Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Razorlight.

A spokesperson for Sky told GPFans at the time of the announcement of her departure: "Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage. Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours."

Now, Brookes herself has shed a bit more light on her departure, as well as revealing the 'lovely' response she got from drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

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Brookes reveals Lewis Hamilton goodbye hug

"Obviously, I’ve left Sky and it appeared very sudden," she said on the Essential F1 podcast.

"But it wasn’t. I had the chance to say goodbye to people in the paddock, including people I’ve worked with, the teams and the drivers.

"I actually had the chance to say goodbye to Lewis. We had a lovely chat and got some time to have a proper conversation. He was, as you would imagine, really lovely and very supportive.

Rachel Brookes leaves Sky after more than 14 years

"I won’t divulge everything that was said, but some photographers caught the moment. There’s a lovely photo from the end of the conversation where he gives me a massive hug and says, 'I hope I see you back in the paddock soon.' He was really lovely.

"Then, in Canada, I was finishing up in the television interview pen. Charles Leclerc had just completed his written interviews and was walking back out and I was standing beside my camera when he came over and gave me the biggest hug.

"He didn’t say a word. He just gave me the biggest hug. So obviously, someone had told him. I simply said, 'Thank you,' and then he left.

"There were a few drivers I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to because of how everything happened. The day after it was announced, I was at home and received little video messages from a couple of drivers saying, 'We’re going to miss you.'

"It was really, really lovely. The paddock is a family. We talk about it as a family all the time, don’t we? It’s an amazing place.

"I kind of didn’t think anybody would notice, but the teams and the drivers are one big family. I was quite overwhelmed by the response from everybody, and it has been amazing.

"It looked sudden, it's not. Craig Slater was ready to step up. He stepped in for me when I was ill in Baku and had appendicitis, and when I’ve taken races off in the past, so there has been a smooth transition and he’ll do a fantastic job.

"I just wanted to address it because I’ve had so many people asking me about it. But it’s all good. I had 14 and a half years doing the best job in the world."

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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