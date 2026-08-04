Ferrari poach Mercedes F1 star as double signing ramps up title fight

The Scuderia are bulking out their F1 project with big names from rival teams

Ferrari have acquired the signature of a star of the Mercedes F1 team, strengthening the Italian squad ahead of what could be a spicy title fight against Toto Wolff's outfit.

At the midway point in the 2026 campaign, Ferrari sit comfortably in second place, 72 points behind Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is now leading the Scuderia's fight against his former team in the drivers' championship as well, with the British superstar 50 points shy of leading the title race, a position currently held by 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

Article continues under video

And despite the summer shutdown being well underway after the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out, the transfer market is well and truly awake, especially where technical staff are concerned.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to Aston Martin, Mercedes cost cap fears and Sky F1's uncertain future

Mercedes and Aston Martin lose key F1 players to Ferrari

At the start of the summer break, former Aston Martin stress engineer Carlos Sanchez Martinez announced his decision to depart the Silverstone squad after eight years in favour of joining the Scuderia.

Having watched the team transform from Racing Point into Aston Martin and celebrated many highs from Sergio Perez's first win at the Sakhir GP to Fernando Alonso's podium resurgence in 2023, Martinez shared that he had decided to leave Aston Martin to take up the opportunity of, 'a new challenge in F1, a new team, and new colours.'

He will now join Ferrari as a chassis stress engineering specialist.

Just one week after Martinez's announcement, Mercedes man Luciano Nicomede has revealed his choice to do the same.

The ex-composite design engineer was a vital part of Mercedes' F1 chassis department and despite working with the Silver Arrows since 2020 he has now sided with Ferrari in a worrying development for Wolff's squad.

Nicomede announced his move on LinkedIn, revealing he had taken up the role of senior chassis composite designer in a step up with Fred Vasseur's outfit, marking a strategic swoop for his talents by the Maranello F1 squad.

"I’m happy to share that I’ve started a new role as a Senior Chassis Composite Designer at Scuderia Ferrari HP," wrote the ex-Mercedes star.

"Joining Ferrari is a significant milestone in my career and an exciting opportunity to contribute to a team renowned for its engineering excellence, innovation, and pursuit of performance.

"I look forward to the challenges ahead, continuing to grow professionally, and contributing to the team’s success.

"I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited for what lies ahead.

"Here’s to a new beginning!"

READ MORE: FIA hits out at F1 manufacturers over 2026 rules after bombshell Lewis Hamilton comment

READ MORE: Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to F1

Related