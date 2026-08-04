F1 News Today: Verstappen to Aston Martin, Mercedes cost cap fears and Sky F1's uncertain future

Max Verstappen's future beyond the end of this season is set to be clarified at his home Dutch Grand Prix, according to reports.

Verstappen has been the subject of much speculation recently, despite being contracted at Red Bull until 2028. He has an exit clause in that contract and has been linked with a move to either Mercedes or McLaren in particular.

There is though another potential option for the 28-year-old Dutchman should he decide to test the open market this year. A reunion with F1 design genius Adrian Newey at Aston Martin.

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Toto Wolff admits Mercedes F1 cost cap fears with new upgrades plan

F1 team principal Toto Wolff has provided an update on the cost cap situation at Mercedes following comments about Ferrari's rapid development rate across the first half of the championship.

The Brackley-based F1 team have taken a much more reserved approach to bringing upgrades than their Italian rivals this season, with Wolff confident in his decision to concentrate on upgrades in the second half of the year.

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Toto Wolff - honest about Mercedes cost cap concerns.

Sky F1 future uncertain after RTL merger and what it means for UK viewers

Eyebrows were raised at the end of June when German TV station RTL bought Sky Deutschland for €150m (£128m).

They were certainly raised by F1 fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, who aside from four free-to-air races have to pay a Sky subscription to get their F1 fix.

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F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton opens up on life-changing decision that beat his bullies

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton may be at the top of the F1 food chain as a seven-time champion, but as a child, he experienced a devastating amount of bullying.

The British superstar has spoken in depth in the past about how racial abuse and bullying was something he had to deal with frequently as a child.

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TWO classic F1 tracks aim to make shock return in 2027

Not one but two classic F1 tracks are reportedly doing everything within their power to make a shock return to the calendar in 2027 as FOM and the FIA assess the chances of being able to start next season in Bahrain.

This year's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were initially cancelled due to conflict between the US, Israel and Iran worsening, but the Bahrain GP has now been rescheduled to October where it will be hosted by the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

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Rachel Brookes opens up on abuse after Max Verstappen interview before Sky Sports F1 exit

Ex-Sky Sports F1 reporter Rachel Brookes has set the record straight over whether four-time champion Max Verstappen played a role in her recent exit from the British broadcaster.

The Dutchman is known for giving honest yet sometimes brutal responses in the media pen during an F1 race weekend, with one interaction in particular getting rather tense at last year's Spanish Grand Prix.

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