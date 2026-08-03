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Sky F1 future uncertain after RTL merger and what it means for UK viewers

Sky Sports — Photo: © IMAGO

Sky F1 future uncertain after RTL merger and what it means for UK viewers

Will F1 ever return to free TV?

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Eyebrows were raised at the end of June when German TV station RTL bought Sky Deutschland for €150m (£128m).

They were certainly raised by F1 fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, who aside from four free-to-air races have to pay a Sky subscription to get their F1 fix.

This is because RTL is a free-to-air TV channel, and it buying Sky's Germany Pay TV arm opens up the possibility of more F1 races returning to free German TV.

Not so fast though as far as 2026 concerned, and while 2027 opens up this possibility, it's all very much unknown. Sky Deutschland's contract to show F1 runs until the end of 2027 and it only states they need to make four races free to air.

READ MORE: F1 confirms 2026 season finale could move to Europe as decision deadline revealed

F1 broadcast future in Germany uncertainty

Of course F1 would be happy for more eyes on their product but that doesn't mean they are ready to do a deal with RTL for 2028 and beyond.

Money talks, and F1 president Stefano Domenicali knows it. RTL and Sky have been the regular broadcasters of F1 for the Germanic region over the years, but the former Ferrari chief is now welcoming outside bidders in the hope to drive up revenue from a new TV deal.

Domenicali said: "With the new tender on the German market, for the first time we have more than just one TV broadcaster showing interest in applying."

So while German F1 fans may think that F1 could be returning to free TV soon, the future could be more of the same.

Or it could be worse if two Pay TV companies win the bid and share the rights, much like how Sky and TNT share Premier League football rights in England, forcing fans to pay for multiple subscriptions.

Stefano Domenicali welcomes a bidding war in Germany for F1 TV rights to boost revenue
Stefano Domenicali welcomes a bidding war in Germany for F1 TV rights to boost revenue

Can I watch F1 for free on Sky Sports?

One thing the RTL and Sky Deutschland merger doesn't change is how UK-based viewers will watch F1 in the near future.

UK viewers have to pay a Sky subscription to have access to their Sky F1 TV channel, or alternatively pay a slightly cheaper subscription with NOW TV for live streaming which is regularly priced at £35 per month.

Only as recently as May was a new deal announced that would see Sky maintain exclusive rights to broadcast every F1 race as they have done since 2012, with only the British Grand Prix allowed to air for free.

This deal will run until the end of 2034 extending the previous deal by another five seasons, which also includes the region of the Republic of Ireland.

The exclusive access also stretches to Italy, with Sky Italia, until the end of the 2032 campaign.

So for F1 viewers in Britain and Germany, the chances of F1 returning to free TV in the near future don't look particularly strong.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff hints at Mercedes driver axe with clear warning to Russell and Antonelli

READ MORE: Ferrari team orders decision could make Lewis Hamilton suffer, warn F1 insiders

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