F1 insider claims Ferrari talent on the drivers' market: 'He can't stay there'

Sky Sports commentator David Croft has shared private conversations with a current F1 team principal that he believes could point to an uncertain future for one star driver.

The 2026 silly season is in full swing in the F1 paddock, but so far, it hasn't produced any blockbuster driver transfers.

That is largely because champions like Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen are yet to confirm where they will be driving in 2027, holding up the rest of the pack who may be looking to sniff out the best opportunities with rival teams across the grid in case a full-time seat becomes available.

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As the 2026 championship hits the pause button until the Dutch Grand Prix on August 23, the futures of multiple stars remains up in the air as both Alonso and compatriot Carlos Sainz have both confirmed they hope to make a decision over their future in the coming weeks.

The team that appears to be the most likely to welcome new talent or even returning names on the grid in 2027 is Haas, but the American squad are currently experiencing financial issues that Croft has warned could drive Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman into the arms of a rival squad.

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David Croft reveals private talks with Haas F1 boss

Speaking in an episode of the Sky Sports F1 show podcast posted during the campaign's annual summer shutdown, David Croft shared his opinion that Bearman is on the driver market.

"Ollie Bearman I think is on the market because he can't stay at Haas if Haas don't get the funding they need to to give him and Esteban [Ocon] a car that they can drive properly without inconsistencies."

Haas are sat in the uncomfortable position of both of their driver contracts expiring at the end of this season, and whilst reports have spread that as many as three drivers could be auditioning for Ocon's 2027 seat, losing Bearman would be a blow to the team who have been keeping the young Brit in contention for a potential seat at Ferrari in the coming years.

The now 21-year-old burst onto the radar of multiple team bosses in 2024 when he got the call up as a Ferrari junior to deputise for Sainz, who drove for the Scuderia at the time and had to miss the Saudi Arabian GP due to having his appendix removed.

Bearman set the standard for the rest of his career that day when he crossed the line in his first full-length F1 race in P7 having had minimal preparation time and being an F2 driver.

Yet despite his talent and continued status as a member of the Ferrari academy, Croft feels that Bearman might have to make the tricky decision to leave Haas sooner rather than later if they continue to struggle to find funds to build a competitive car for the Brit to prove he deserves a full-time seat with the Scuderia.

Croft continued his assessment of Haas' current situation, revealing: "There are too many inconsistencies there and it's not helping either driver and I feel really sorry for Ayao Komatsu who I saw at the airport and had a chat and said, 'look you know you need the funding and you're not getting it at the moment.' I don't understand why."

The commentator then quickly clarified the nature of his driver transfer claims, adding: "I'm putting Ollie Bearman in there without any knowledge from the Bearman camp whatsoever."

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Croft's claims are not entirely unfounded given that Komatsu himself revealed to media last month that Haas were still unable to operate at the budget cap, saying it felt like they were, 'fighting with both hands tied.'

In a recent interview with F1, Bearman himself stood by the Banbury-based outfit, confirming that whilst a Ferrari drive is still on his radar, it is hardly helping his career that the seat alongside Charles Leclerc is currently occupied by a seven-time champion.

Contrary to Croft's comments, Bearman said: "I'm still young. I'm only 21. I'm not in a huge rush and for me staying at Haas for the foreseeable is not a bad thing.

"I feel like there's a lot to learn at this team. There's a lot to still achieve."

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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