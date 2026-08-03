FIA steward admits Max Verstappen makes it hard to be punished: 'He challenges us'
FIA steward admits Max Verstappen makes it hard to be punished: 'He challenges us'
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According to former Formula 1 driver and current FIA steward Vitantonio Liuzzi, Max Verstappen makes life exceptionally difficult for race officials.
The Italian describes the Red Bull driver as a true war machine who constantly pushes every rule to its very limit.
This season, Liuzzi is serving as part of FIA’s rotating panel of race stewards. In his official role, he has seen first-hand how the four-time world champion battles it out on the track.
Despite currently holding sixth place in the championship, Verstappen is still fighting it out at the front of the grid, most recently finishing second at the Hungarian Grand Prix despite complaining about his Red Bull machinery all weekend.
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Verstappen gives FIA stewards headaches
When asked if the former world champion is more precise in his approach than other drivers, Liuzzi was unambiguous. “More than anyone else. In that respect, Max is a war machine,” he stated.
“As a steward, he really challenges us. Whenever we need to manage an incident, he positions himself right on the edge of the rules,” the Italian explained.
He added that Verstappen’s tactics leave the FIA control room with plenty of headaches. “It’s hard to analyse his moves because he always puts us in a tight spot, whereas other incidents are often much clearer and easier to handle.”
Advice for McLaren
The stewards have issued a clear message to McLaren, Verstappen’s closest rivals. When imagining a joint talk with Verstappen, as well as the British team's pairing of Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri, Liuzzi focused solely on the latter.
“I wouldn’t say much, after all, Max hardly listens. He doesn’t care what others have to say,” he remarked on the Dutchman’s stubbornness.
“I’d advise Norris and Piastri to review previous races attentively and study how Max operates. In every race, he’s managed to put them under pressure and turn situations to his favour.”
Watch and learn from Verstappen
Liuzzi, who compete in F1 between 2005 and 2011, featuring in 80 races, stressed that Verstappen’s competitors need to thoroughly understand the newly updated FIA guidelines if they want to counter his moves.
In the 2026 season, stricter overtaking rules are in place, with particular emphasis on the front axle’s placement relative to the apex.
“I would tell them to carefully re-examine and study the overtaking regulations,” Liuzzi advised.
He noted that the Dutchman excels at this strategic game. “Even while overtaking or being overtaken, he’s always thinking about his positioning, if he fails to do so correctly, he’s the one at fault.”
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