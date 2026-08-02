Lewis Hamilton gearing up for F1 title showdown: 'Ferrari are pushing hard'
Lewis Hamilton gearing up for F1 title showdown: 'Ferrari are pushing hard'
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The fighting talk has begun for seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton as he warns Ferrari's rivals that the Scuderia are pushing hard for upgrades to be introduced in the second half of their 2026 campaign.
Hamilton has enjoyed a much more positive start to his second season in red than his first, settling in at the Italian outfit and finally banishing his grand prix win drought after 686 days by winning the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
The 41-year-old was crushed by questions over whether he had made a mistake moving from Mercedes to Ferrari last season, a question that could still be asked in 2026 given the Silver Arrows have won eight of the first 11 grands prix on the calendar.
Toto Wolff's squad have proved themselves as the most dominant constructor on the grid with Kimi Antonelli, the teenager who replaced Hamilton, leading the championship.
However, Hamilton heads into the summer break as Antonelli's closest rival and he boasts heaps more experience on how to maximise the sport's annual summer shutdown, something which could give him the upper hand over the 19-year-old Italian.
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Hamilton ready to come back fighting after F1 summer break
Speaking ahead of last season's mandatory pause in the calendar, Hamilton told media that he didn't view the weeks away from the sport as a break, instead insisting it was the perfect time to ramp up training and increase his chances of getting the jump on his rivals.
It seems this year is no different as the 106-time grand prix winner has vowed to come back stronger both on a physical and mental level, also warning Mercedes and McLaren that everyone is fighting in Maranello to bring further upgrades across the second half of the season.
Ahead of this year's summer shutdown, Hamilton sent a clear message to his rivals both in the drivers' and constructors' championship races, revealing that the Scuderia are pushing hard to banish what appears to be their main weakness in comparison to Mercedes.
"With the first half [of the season], it has been amazing given I think we've been probably like three or four tenths down on the straights in pace and power... I know the guys are pushing hard to bring upgrades for that," said Hamilton.
"We've been bringing upgrades weekend in, weekend out. We've got a bit more to come in the second half, and we just keep on pushing.
"I think the second half will be stronger. Usually the second half is a stronger period for me. So, as I said, I'll really take this time to reset and try and come back stronger, fitter and better mentally prepared."
The second half of the season commences with the Dutch GP on August 23, where the development race will begin up and down the grid as Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren fight it out to bring well-timed upgrades that could give them the edge to clinch the championship come December.
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