F1 enters the summer break shutdown and this is how the FIA enforce it
F1 enters the summer break shutdown and this is how the FIA enforce it
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Starting today (July 31, 2026), Formula 1 factories will shut their doors for a mandatory two‐week summer break.
During this period, teams are not allowed to work on their cars. So how does the FIA ensure that nothing sneaky is happening behind the scenes?
Article 3.1 of the FIA’s operational regulations requires teams to close their factories for two weeks during July and August.
While teams often pick their preferred break dates, they usually align with one another to ensure smooth preparations for the Dutch Grand Prix, the first race after the summer hiatus.
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Factory shutdowns
During the summer break, teams have very little work to do. The FIA monitors compliance in several ways.
Teams must log any activities during the shutdown period, and these records can be requested at any time.
In addition, access control systems at the factories allow the FIA to track who enters and exits the premises.
Restrictions on computers and remote work
Car development comes to a complete halt during the summer break. The FIA can later review files, such as CAD documents, wind tunnel data, CFD simulations, and other technical information, to check for any covert work.
And if you think staff might work on new parts from home, think again: any work related to car development is forbidden, even though no FIA inspector is likely to pop by a team member’s holiday home for a check.
Exceptions during the summer break
That said, there is an exception. Teams can continue work in their factories if they have a valid reason, for example, performing essential maintenance. Teams must be able to justify why such tasks needed to be carried out during the summer break.
Teams keeping each other in check
The FIA’s system largely rests on trust. If there are suspicions of rule-breaking, the FIA can conduct random checks and ask teams for further information.
Moreover, the competitive nature of F1 means that teams keep a close eye on each other.
If a team suspects that a rival is secretly resuming development work, they can report it to the international governing body.
Penalties and reputational damage
If a team is caught breaking the rules, the FIA can hand out fines or even impose sporting penalties.
Such behaviour is considered a form of competitive fraud, carrying the risk of severe punishment and lasting reputational damage.
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