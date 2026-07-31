close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris, generic, 2026

Lando Norris applies Mercedes pressure after major McLaren statement

Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris, generic, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lando Norris applies Mercedes pressure after major McLaren statement

Pressure makes diamonds...or just turns things to dust

Google Make us your Google favorite

Lando Norris is probably not going to successfully defend his F1 drivers' championship this year.

Buuuut......probably isn't definitely, is it?

Last year's championship battle turned into an absolute classic after the summer break, with two team-mates fighting each other while an unforgiving, all-devouring Max Verstappen tore chunks out of their points cushion race by race. This year, things might be even more open.

It might be too far to say that Norris' win in Hungary should send shivers up Mercedes' collective spine, but it should absolutely have them looking nervously over their shoulders. He knows it too, after the very definition of a statement win.

READ MORE: Wolff fears Mercedes and Antonelli will be hit with FIA penalty

Norris: There's no pressure on me

"The pressure is on [Antonelli] for sure. There's no pressure on me. I've been feeling very confident," Norris said after his first win of the season. It's much more fun to be the hunter than the hunted, after all.

Did you know that Mercedes have only had one car finish in the points at four of the last six races? And at one of the two 'good' races, they could only muster third and seventh place? The Silver Arrows leapt out of the blocks better than anybody else, but they've started to lose their balance by the halfway point.

"[Mercedes] have made more mistakes as a team," he continued, "and we have made less and we have come strong but I expect them to still win races and expect us to win more races. We just need to be perfect from here on now for the whole year.

"We need to improve the car still. We were certainly the quickest in Hungary from qualifying to the race. Not every race is going to be this simple, and we are going to be as quick, so we need to work hard to try to get the car to be this good to get the car to be this good everywhere. If we can, maybe that's a genuine question."

Mercedes and Antonelli's uncertainty after being soundly beaten in Hungary now has a full month to ferment over the summer. It's tough at the top.

McLaren may not need to win to ruin Mercedes' championship

Ferrari's occasional brilliance means that they look the most likely to actually have a driver challenge Antonelli – not, we must admit, Russell – for the title. Those are just the mathematics of the situation, 50 points is an easier gap to bridge than 91. But even if McLaren don't repeat their second-half surges from 2023 and 2024 to the level of catching their engine suppliers, Norris' win continues to pile on pressure.

The manner of the victory in Hungary was important. Not a semi-fortunate, safety car-aided squeaker but a display of absolute dominance from pole position. 'We', McLaren were saying, 'are a team who can grind you into the dust if we wake up on the right side of the bed'.

It's been suggested that McLaren looking strong may benefit Mercedes, if they serve to sap points from Ferrari – but that knife cuts both ways. Suddenly, a day when Antonelli is slightly off the pace might mean that he finishes behind red and papaya cars, and the ever-lurking Max Verstappen. Suddenly, third place becomes sixth. That, exactly that, is how championship leads vanish into the ether.

It's a lot of pressure for any driver to be under. It's unprecedented pressure for a teenager to face. The second half of 2026 should be an absolute riot.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology as rival team ‘make multi-million pound driver offer’

READ MORE: F1 confirms 2026 season finale could move to Europe as decision deadline revealed

Related

F1 Mercedes McLaren Lando Norris Kimi Antonelli

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes' 2027 F1 drivers? Toto Wolff spotted with Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on boat

Mercedes' 2027 F1 drivers? Toto Wolff spotted with Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on boat

  • 2 hours ago
Toto Wolff hints at Mercedes driver axe with clear warning to Russell and Antonelli

Toto Wolff hints at Mercedes driver axe with clear warning to Russell and Antonelli

  • Today 08:57
McLaren get the jump on rivals with test day at F1 track making 2027 comeback

McLaren get the jump on rivals with test day at F1 track making 2027 comeback

  • Yesterday 16:03
Audi confirm F1 engine decision for 2027

Audi confirm F1 engine decision for 2027

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey lifts lid on Fernando Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed

F1 News Today: Adrian Newey lifts lid on Fernando Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed

  • 3 hours ago
George Russell reveals Mercedes are p****d off after Toto Wolff gives 'too many mistakes' verdict

George Russell reveals Mercedes are p****d off after Toto Wolff gives 'too many mistakes' verdict

  • Yesterday 18:43

Just in

13:55
Audi confirm F1 engine decision for 2027
13:09
Mercedes' 2027 F1 drivers? Toto Wolff spotted with Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on boat
12:03
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey lifts lid on Fernando Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed
10:57
Aston Martin F1 chief confirms clear the air talks with Honda
09:42
Charles Leclerc admits copying Lewis Hamilton before Ferrari F1 U-turn
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Mercedes' 2027 F1 drivers? Toto Wolff spotted with Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on boat F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes' 2027 F1 drivers? Toto Wolff spotted with Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on boat

2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc admits copying Lewis Hamilton before Ferrari F1 U-turn Ferrari

Charles Leclerc admits copying Lewis Hamilton before Ferrari F1 U-turn

Today 09:42
Max Verstappen’s F1 boss insists Red Bull are listening to champion after ‘I told you so’ moment Red Bull

Max Verstappen’s F1 boss insists Red Bull are listening to champion after ‘I told you so’ moment

Today 08:14
F1 boss: Removing battery usage from TV is good - Star Wars director told me so F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss: Removing battery usage from TV is good - Star Wars director told me so

Yesterday 23:13
Ontdek het op Google Play
x