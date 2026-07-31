Lando Norris applies Mercedes pressure after major McLaren statement

Lando Norris is probably not going to successfully defend his F1 drivers' championship this year.

Buuuut......probably isn't definitely, is it?

Last year's championship battle turned into an absolute classic after the summer break, with two team-mates fighting each other while an unforgiving, all-devouring Max Verstappen tore chunks out of their points cushion race by race. This year, things might be even more open.

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It might be too far to say that Norris' win in Hungary should send shivers up Mercedes' collective spine, but it should absolutely have them looking nervously over their shoulders. He knows it too, after the very definition of a statement win.

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Norris: There's no pressure on me

"The pressure is on [Antonelli] for sure. There's no pressure on me. I've been feeling very confident," Norris said after his first win of the season. It's much more fun to be the hunter than the hunted, after all.

Did you know that Mercedes have only had one car finish in the points at four of the last six races? And at one of the two 'good' races, they could only muster third and seventh place? The Silver Arrows leapt out of the blocks better than anybody else, but they've started to lose their balance by the halfway point.

"[Mercedes] have made more mistakes as a team," he continued, "and we have made less and we have come strong but I expect them to still win races and expect us to win more races. We just need to be perfect from here on now for the whole year.

"We need to improve the car still. We were certainly the quickest in Hungary from qualifying to the race. Not every race is going to be this simple, and we are going to be as quick, so we need to work hard to try to get the car to be this good to get the car to be this good everywhere. If we can, maybe that's a genuine question."

Mercedes and Antonelli's uncertainty after being soundly beaten in Hungary now has a full month to ferment over the summer. It's tough at the top.

McLaren may not need to win to ruin Mercedes' championship

Ferrari's occasional brilliance means that they look the most likely to actually have a driver challenge Antonelli – not, we must admit, Russell – for the title. Those are just the mathematics of the situation, 50 points is an easier gap to bridge than 91. But even if McLaren don't repeat their second-half surges from 2023 and 2024 to the level of catching their engine suppliers, Norris' win continues to pile on pressure.

The manner of the victory in Hungary was important. Not a semi-fortunate, safety car-aided squeaker but a display of absolute dominance from pole position. 'We', McLaren were saying, 'are a team who can grind you into the dust if we wake up on the right side of the bed'.

It's been suggested that McLaren looking strong may benefit Mercedes, if they serve to sap points from Ferrari – but that knife cuts both ways. Suddenly, a day when Antonelli is slightly off the pace might mean that he finishes behind red and papaya cars, and the ever-lurking Max Verstappen. Suddenly, third place becomes sixth. That, exactly that, is how championship leads vanish into the ether.

It's a lot of pressure for any driver to be under. It's unprecedented pressure for a teenager to face. The second half of 2026 should be an absolute riot.

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