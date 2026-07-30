McLaren get the jump on rivals with test day at F1 track making 2027 comeback

McLaren's drivers took to the track this week before the F1 summer break gets into full swing, at an interesting venue.

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and development driver Leonardo Fornaroli hit the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal to run about 50 laps each in an old spec car.

That old spec car was the MCL60 they ran back in 2023, a season which didn't produce any wins but did end on a strong note with a number of podium finishes as the crew back at the factory worked tirelessly on the upgrades which put the papaya team in a position to take the constructors' title the following year.

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Wednesday's TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) running will give the team absolutely no benefit when it comes to developing their 2026 machinery – partly because that's against the rules, and partly because the new regulations would make any data gleaned from running a 2023 car absolutely useless – but it is a good chance to keep everyone involved loose and in rhythm.

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McLaren: Portimao test benefitted all three drivers

On this occasion, the location of the running might be faintly significant. After hosting its first two F1 races in 2020 and 2021, Portimao fell off the calendar – until 2027, when it will return for at least two seasons.

For Norris, it provides an opportunity to get reacquainted with a track he hasn't raced at for half a decade. For Piastri and Fornaroli, it's a first chance to take an F1 car for a spin at the track, as neither raced in the top tier when the Portuguese Grand Prix was last on the calendar.

McLaren said after Wednesday's running: "This test provided Leo the opportunity to observe both F1 drivers, gaining first-hand insight into not only their driving, but also in how they provide feedback to the team, as well as giving Lando and Oscar the opportunity to familiarise themselves with a circuit F1 will return to next year."

There's even an outside chance that the experience could come into play even sooner than 2027, with Stefano Domenicali confirming this week that the 2026 season finale will be held in Europe if the current instability in the Middle East means that Abu Dhabi is unable to host in December.

There is a relatively small number of F1-ready tracks in Europe which aren't already hosting races, and the Algarve is markedly more likely to have favourable weather than some of the other options.

Imola appears to be the front-runner at things stand, but bet against a Portuguese season-ender at your peril.

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